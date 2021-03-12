ESPN Unveils New Creative Campaign for the Masters Tournament featuring Grammy-Nominated Duo Chloe x Halle’s Rendition of Iconic ‘Georgia On My Mind’

Click to view spot and listen.

ESPN unveiled a brand-new creative campaign for this year’s coverage of the Masters Tournament, featuring a rendition of the iconic “Georgia On My Mind” by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records and Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle. Chloe and Halle Bailey, who released their critically-acclaimed and Grammy nominated album Ungodly Hour this past summer, were born in Mableton, Ga., just 200 miles from Augusta National Golf Club.

“Chloe x Halle’s rendition of ‘Georgia On My Mind’ captures the sensibility and beauty of Augusta National,” said Laura Gentile, senior vice president, marketing & social media. “These talented sisters bring a modern, fresh approach to the classic track, and the final product is an ode to the Masters.”

ESPN and ESPN+ will have live coverage of the Masters Tournament April 8-11, including the first and second rounds as well as featured hole and group coverage.

ABOUT CHLOE X HALLE

Chloe x Halle, beloved for their gift of creating jaw-dropping harmonies and genuine musical moments, have garnered millions in audience around the globe since signing with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment. Their debut EP, “Sugar Symphony,” was released in April 2016. Later in 2016, they made cameo appearances in Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album. They also served as Beyoncé’s opening act for the European leg of “The Formation World Tour.” In the spring of 2017, Chloe x Halle released their self-described, “This is not an album” and “not really a mixtape” critically acclaimed project, The Two of Us, which featured brand new music written and produced by the duo. The project was featured on Rolling Stones’ Best R&B Albums of 2017 list. Later that year, Chloe x Halle released the theme song for the hit television show Grown-ish (the Black-ish spin-off) entitled “Grown.” The sisters are also co-starring in the show as sisters Sky and Jazz Forster.

In March 2018, the duo released their self-produced and self-written debut album, “The Kids Are Alright.” In May 2018, Chloe x Halle joined the U.S. leg of JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “On the Run II Tour,” alongside DJ Khaled. The critically-lauded Grammy-nominated Chloe x Halle (Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album) have performed on countless national television networks including opening the Super Bowl with a stunning rendition of “America The Beautiful” and have soared into global superstardom. Halle Bailey will play the beloved character of Ariel in the upcoming Disney remake of the classic film Little Mermaid, and Chloe Bailey will star in Miramax’s supernatural thriller The Georgetown Project with Russell Crowe and Ryan Simpkins.

