ESPN’s The Right Time with Bomani Jones Expands to Three Times per Week

Domonique Foxworth Joins New Friday Episode

Beginning this week, The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast has expanded from two shows per week to three, publishing on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday basis. The move follows a very strong 2020, despite the pandemic, in which it led ESPN’s original podcasts by nearly doubling its downloads.

The episodes that have been on Tuesdays, featuring Bomani’s commentary on the sports news of the week, his banter with producer Gabe Basayne, and the popular “If You Haven’t Heard” segment, is now on Mondays. The Thursday interview-based podcasts are shifting to Wednesdays.

The new Friday addition will feature weekly conversations with The Undefeated’s Domonique Foxworth, whose previous visits have been some of the most popular episodes from both download and social media engagement perspective. The former NFL cornerback – who was president of the NFL Players Association and later earned an MBA from Harvard – can be seen and heard across television, radio, podcasts and more. That includes appearing twice per week on Highly Questionable and twice on Get Up. He joined The Undefeated as a writer and contributor in 2016.

“The last year has been great for The Right Time, so I’m glad we can give more to our listeners,” said Jones. “I also can’t wait to follow through on something those listeners have long wanted, a weekly spot with Domonique, one of the most intelligent and entertaining talents at this company.”

Foxworth added, “I’m grateful to be granted a seat on this rocket ship.”

ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre – in 2020 ESPN Podcasts were downloaded a record 499.3 million times by on average an estimated 4.8 million listeners a month – with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on “sports passions” (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.), storytelling (30 for 30 and ESPN Daily) and compelling personalities (including The Right Time with Bomani Jones, That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain and Jalen & Jacoby). The most popular titles include 30 for 30, Fantasy Focus Football, The Lowe Post, and podcasts of ESPN TV’s First Take. ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

-30-