Exclusively on ESPN+: Futbol Americas Premieres March 8

Futbol Americas, a new studio show from ESPN+, premieres March 8 exclusively on the service. The show will cover the whole world of soccer, with a specific focus on the players of the United States and Mexican national teams throughout both the international and club seasons. It will feature regular guest appearances from newsmakers in the CONCACAF world, including an interview with USMNT and RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams in the first week. Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar will host, with new episodes on ESPN+ Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET and on-demand thereafter.

Said Gomez: “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be part of Futbol Americas. From Pulisic, to Alphonso Davies, to Raul Jimenez.. MLS to Liga MX, USMNT and El Tri. Our game, our stars, our way.”

Salazar added: “Soccer has always been my true love, so to be able to host a show where we debate not just the sport I care about most, but the specific players, teams and issues we are most passionate about is a real dream come true.”

Gomez, a former player, joined ESPN as a soccer analyst in January 2017 after announcing his retirement from professional soccer. The 17-year veteran of Mexico’s Liga MX and Major League Soccer – including the 2016 season with the MLS Cup champion Sounders – serves a studio analyst on ESPN’s English and Spanish-language networks.

Salazar joined ESPN in late 2016 as a host, reporter and play-by-play announcer. Salazar appears regularly on ESPNFC as well as the network’s Major League Soccer coverage. In the summer of 2018, Salazar covered the Mexican national team at the FIFA World Cup, appearing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio from Russia.

Soccer on ESPN+

ESPN+ is home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States, offering soccer fans in the U.S. exclusive live and replay coverage of top domestic and international leagues and tournaments, including Bundesliga, Serie A, Eredivisie, Liga MX, Scottish Premiership, EFL Championship, Major League Soccer, FA Cup, Women’s FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Copa Del Rey, Danish Superliga, Chinese Super League, Allsvenskan, Division 1 Feminine, USL, and more. Studio shows on ESPN+ covering the beautiful game include ESPN FC Daily, ESPN’s signature soccer program with news, analysis and highlights from around the world seven days a week, as well as the Serie A Preview Show, A-League Highlight Show, FA Cup Weekly Highlight Show, and more. ESPN+ also has an on-demand collection of critically acclaimed 30 for 30 films and shorts about soccer, including the Soccer Stories series, The Two Escobars and George Best: All by Himself, along with Soccer Made in Germany, a collection of classic Bundesliga matches from the 1970s and 80s.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $18.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

