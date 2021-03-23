FIFA International Match Week on ESPN+ and ESPN Networks Features 75 European Qualifying Contests for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, USA vs. Jamaica, and More

32 of 40 matches with top-25 teams exclusively on ESPN+

Five top-10 teams – including No. 1 Belgium – begin qualifying campaigns for the World Cup

USA vs. Jamaica International Friendly – Thursday, 1:20 p.m. ET on ESPN2

ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN3 will kick off coverage of the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with 75 matches beginning Wed., March 24, through Wed., March 31. Forty of the matches scheduled will feature teams ranked in the top-25 of the current FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 32 matches from top-25 teams, adding to the most comprehensive soccer portfolio in the industry. ESPN3 will stream five matches, and ESPN2 will televise three – including the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on Jamaica on March 25. ESPN3 and ESPN2 matches will also be available on the ESPN App. Full schedule.

Highlights of UEFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches:

Six of the top-10 teams in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings – Belgium (1), France (2), England (4), Portugal (5), Spain (6) and Italy (10) – will be in action on ESPN platforms

Top three games: Belgium (1) vs. Wales (18) on ESPN+ (Wed., March 24, at 3:35 p.m.); England (4) vs. Poland (19) on ESPN2 (Wed., March 31 at 2:30 p.m.); and France (2) vs. Ukraine (24) on ESPN+ (Wed., March 24) at 3:35 p.m.

The last four FIFA World Cup champions begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns on ESPN – 2018 champions France vs. Ukraine on Wed. (ESPN+), and on Thurs., 2014 winners Germany vs. Iceland (ESPN2), 2010 winners Spain vs. Greece (ESPN+), and 2006 champions Italy vs. Northern Ireland (ESPN+).

ESPN FC, the daily signature soccer show on ESPN+, will feature highlights and analysis of matches during the FIFA International Match Week, including the European qualifiers.

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica (ESPN2)

The U.S. Men’s National Team hosts Jamaica on Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. With the match being played in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the USMNT roster will include many star players from top-tier clubs in Europe – goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Manchester City), defenders Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) and John Brooks (Wolfsburg), midfielders Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Yunus Musah (Valencia), and forwards Gio Reyna (Dortmund) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). Jon Champion (play-by-play) and analyst Taylor Twellman will provide match commentary.

Wales vs. Mexico (Saturday at 4 p.m.; ESPN+): ESPN+ will livestream the international friendly match between Wales and Mexico in English on Saturday at 4 p.m.

FIFA International Match Week Schedule – March 24-31 (FIFA ranking):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Wed, Mar 24 12:50 p.m. Turkey vs. Netherlands (14) ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Portugal (5) vs. Azerbaijan ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. France (2) vs. Ukraine (24) ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Belgium (1) vs. Wales (18) ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Slovenia vs. Croatia (11) ESPN3 Thu, Mar 25 12:50 p.m. Israel vs. Denmark (12) ESPN+ 12:50 p.m. Bulgaria vs. Switzerland (16) ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Germany (13) vs. Iceland Derek Rae and Alejandro Moreno ESPN2 3:35 p.m. Spain (6) vs. Greece ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Sweden (20) vs. Georgia ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Italy (10) vs. Northern Ireland ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Scotland vs. Austria (23) ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. England (4) vs. San Marino ESPN+ 3:35 p.m. Hungary vs. Poland (19) ESPN+ Sat, Mar 27 12:50 p.m. Croatia (11) vs. Cyprus ESPN+ 12:50 p.m. Netherlands (14) vs. Latvia ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Belgium (1) Steve Cangialosi and Matteo Bonetti ESPN2 3:35 p.m. Serbia vs. Portugal (5) ESPN+ Sun, Mar 28 8:50 a.m. Kazakhstan vs. France (2) ESPN3 11:50 a.m. Georgia vs. Spain (6) ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Albania vs. England (4) ESPN+ 11:50 a.m. Denmark (12) vs. Moldova ESPN3 2:35 p.m. Bulgaria vs. Italy (10) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Switzerland (16) vs. Lithuania ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Austria (23) vs. Faroe Island ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Poland (19) vs. Andorra ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Romania vs. Germany (13) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Ukraine (24) vs. Finland ESPN3 Tue, Mar 30 2:35 p.m. Luxemburg vs. Portugal (5) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Belgium (1) vs. Belarus ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Wales (18) vs. Czech Republic ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Gibraltar vs. Netherlands (14) ESPN+ 2:33 p.m. Croatia (11) vs. Malta ESPN+ Wed, Mar 31 2:30 p.m. England (4) vs. Poland (19) Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman ESPN2 2:35 p.m. Spain (6) vs. Kosovo ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Lithuania vs. Italy (10) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. France (2) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Ukraine (24) vs. Kazakhstan ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Austria (23) vs. Denmark (12) ESPN+ 2:35 p.m. Germany (13) vs. North Macedonia ESPN+

