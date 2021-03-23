FIFA International Match Week on ESPN+ and ESPN Networks Features 75 European Qualifying Contests for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, USA vs. Jamaica, and More
- 32 of 40 matches with top-25 teams exclusively on ESPN+
- Five top-10 teams – including No. 1 Belgium – begin qualifying campaigns for the World Cup
- USA vs. Jamaica International Friendly – Thursday, 1:20 p.m. ET on ESPN2
ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN3 will kick off coverage of the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with 75 matches beginning Wed., March 24, through Wed., March 31. Forty of the matches scheduled will feature teams ranked in the top-25 of the current FIFA Men’s World Rankings.
ESPN+ will exclusively stream 32 matches from top-25 teams, adding to the most comprehensive soccer portfolio in the industry. ESPN3 will stream five matches, and ESPN2 will televise three – including the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on Jamaica on March 25. ESPN3 and ESPN2 matches will also be available on the ESPN App. Full schedule.
Highlights of UEFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches:
- Six of the top-10 teams in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings – Belgium (1), France (2), England (4), Portugal (5), Spain (6) and Italy (10) – will be in action on ESPN platforms
- Top three games: Belgium (1) vs. Wales (18) on ESPN+ (Wed., March 24, at 3:35 p.m.); England (4) vs. Poland (19) on ESPN2 (Wed., March 31 at 2:30 p.m.); and France (2) vs. Ukraine (24) on ESPN+ (Wed., March 24) at 3:35 p.m.
- The last four FIFA World Cup champions begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns on ESPN – 2018 champions France vs. Ukraine on Wed. (ESPN+), and on Thurs., 2014 winners Germany vs. Iceland (ESPN2), 2010 winners Spain vs. Greece (ESPN+), and 2006 champions Italy vs. Northern Ireland (ESPN+).
ESPN FC, the daily signature soccer show on ESPN+, will feature highlights and analysis of matches during the FIFA International Match Week, including the European qualifiers.
U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica (ESPN2)
The U.S. Men’s National Team hosts Jamaica on Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. With the match being played in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the USMNT roster will include many star players from top-tier clubs in Europe – goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Manchester City), defenders Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) and John Brooks (Wolfsburg), midfielders Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) and Yunus Musah (Valencia), and forwards Gio Reyna (Dortmund) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea). Jon Champion (play-by-play) and analyst Taylor Twellman will provide match commentary.
- Wales vs. Mexico (Saturday at 4 p.m.; ESPN+): ESPN+ will livestream the international friendly match between Wales and Mexico in English on Saturday at 4 p.m.
FIFA International Match Week Schedule – March 24-31 (FIFA ranking):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Mar 24
|12:50 p.m.
|Turkey vs. Netherlands (14)
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Portugal (5) vs. Azerbaijan
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|France (2) vs. Ukraine (24)
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Belgium (1) vs. Wales (18)
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Slovenia vs. Croatia (11)
|ESPN3
|Thu, Mar 25
|12:50 p.m.
|Israel vs. Denmark (12)
|ESPN+
|12:50 p.m.
|Bulgaria vs. Switzerland (16)
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|Germany (13) vs. Iceland
Derek Rae and Alejandro Moreno
|ESPN2
|3:35 p.m.
|Spain (6) vs. Greece
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Sweden (20) vs. Georgia
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Italy (10) vs. Northern Ireland
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Scotland vs. Austria (23)
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|England (4) vs. San Marino
|ESPN+
|3:35 p.m.
|Hungary vs. Poland (19)
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 27
|12:50 p.m.
|Croatia (11) vs. Cyprus
|ESPN+
|12:50 p.m.
|Netherlands (14) vs. Latvia
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Czech Republic vs. Belgium (1)
Steve Cangialosi and Matteo Bonetti
|ESPN2
|3:35 p.m.
|Serbia vs. Portugal (5)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 28
|8:50 a.m.
|Kazakhstan vs. France (2)
|ESPN3
|11:50 a.m.
|Georgia vs. Spain (6)
|ESPN+
|11:50 a.m.
|Albania vs. England (4)
|ESPN+
|11:50 a.m.
|Denmark (12) vs. Moldova
|ESPN3
|2:35 p.m.
|Bulgaria vs. Italy (10)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Switzerland (16) vs. Lithuania
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Austria (23) vs. Faroe Island
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Poland (19) vs. Andorra
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Romania vs. Germany (13)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Ukraine (24) vs. Finland
|ESPN3
|Tue, Mar 30
|2:35 p.m.
|Luxemburg vs. Portugal (5)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Belgium (1) vs. Belarus
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Wales (18) vs. Czech Republic
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Gibraltar vs. Netherlands (14)
|ESPN+
|2:33 p.m.
|Croatia (11) vs. Malta
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 31
|2:30 p.m.
|England (4) vs. Poland (19)
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
|ESPN2
|2:35 p.m.
|Spain (6) vs. Kosovo
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Lithuania vs. Italy (10)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. France (2)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Ukraine (24) vs. Kazakhstan
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Austria (23) vs. Denmark (12)
|ESPN+
|2:35 p.m.
|Germany (13) vs. North Macedonia
|ESPN+
