Give Us Baseball: Commentator Assignments and Coverage Details for ESPN’s Season-Opening Schedule

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian Provide Commentary for Four Games

Baseball Tonight Reviews ESPN’s MLB Rank 2021 on March 30 on ESPN2

ESPN launches its 2021 Major League Baseball season on Opening Day, Thursday, April 1, with a nationally televised quadrupleheader presented by DraftKings. ESPN’s national season-opening slate will showcase 11 national game telecasts and a total 18 MLB Clubs in action over four days.

The quadrupleheader culminates with ESPN’s Opening Night exclusive at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, featuring the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor visiting the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian and World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez will provide commentary with Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney reporting. The game is also available on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m. with veteran ESPN commentator Karl Ravech and ESPN Radio analyst Chris Singleton.

Opening Day coverage begins at 12 p.m. on ESPN with Baseball Tonight Presented by DraftKings, hosted by Ravech and ESPN analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. The trio will then call the 1 p.m. American League East showdown between the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge and the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ESPN MLB national reporter Marly Rivera will provide coverage from on site at Yankee Stadium. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

Next at 4 p.m., the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon. Dave Flemming will be on the call with Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza. The Los Angeles market will be subject to blackout restrictions.

Following the Mets at Nationals matchup a 7 p.m., the Houston Astros and José Aluve visit the Oakland Athletics and Matt Olson at 10 p.m. Dan Shulman and ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson will provide commentary.

BBTN Live (Baseball Tonight Live) Presented by Jim Beam, ESPN’s digital MLB pre-game show, will return Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms. Gary Striewski anchors the show with Clinton Yates, Joon Lee and Alden Gonzalez.

Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell season premiere

The season premiere of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell, ESPN’s exclusive, national MLB game of the week, begins April 4 at a special time of 8:30 p.m. as the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout host the Chicago White Sox and 2020 American League M.V.P. José Abreu. Vasgersian, Rodriguez and Olney will provide commentary on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio with the team of Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Singleton calling the action over the airwaves. The ESPN Deportes team of Ernesto Jerez, analyst Luis Alfredo Álvarez and reporter Guillermo Celis will provide Spanish-language commentary. Sunday Night Baseball can also be streamed via the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Ravech, Kurkjian and new Baseball Tonight team addition Perez will anchor the show.

Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will also be on the call to open Sunday’s game action, which begins a 1 p.m. with the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Atlanta market.

ESPN’s season-opening schedule continues with another quadrupleheader on Monday, April 5. Approximately 13 consecutive hours of game coverage start at 1 p.m. with the Minnesota Twins and Nelson Cruz visiting the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera. Jason Bennetti will provide play-by-play commentary with ESPN analyst Doug Glanville.

Next at 4 p.m., the Cleveland Indians and Cesar Hernandez host the Kansas City Royals and Jorge Soler. Flemming and Mendoza will provide commentary. At 7 p.m., the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and Austin Meadows visit the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogearts. Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian return with the call. The day concludes with the White Sox visiting the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager at 10 p.m., with Tom Hart and Peterson providing commentary.

Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m., the Mets face the Phillies as Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian call their fourth game in five days on ESPN, joined by Rivera reporting on site.

Karl Ravech Opening Day Tripleheader

Ravech will spend Opening Day manning three assignments, beginning at 12 p.m. with Baseball Tonight, immediately followed by providing play-by-play for the Blue Jays at Yankees game. At 6 p.m., he begins coverage on ESPN Radio alongside Singleton for the Mets at Nationals game. In total, Ravech’s season-opening marathon includes hosting three episodes of Baseball Tonight and providing commentary for four games on ESPN platforms.

Baseball Tonight MLB Top 100 Special March 30

Baseball Tonight will have a special on Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 taking a close look at ESPN’s MLB Rank 2021, ESPN’s annual list naming the top 100 players in the sport. Ravech will host with Perez and Kurkjian. Reporters Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee and Marly Rivera, plus MLB Insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel will contribute to the show, providing a full range of analysis and insight surrounding ESPN’s top 100 players in MLB.

All ESPN MLB programming, games and content is also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN Major League Baseball Season Opening Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Thu, Apr. 1 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees* Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* at Colorado Rockies Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. New York Mets at Washington Nationals Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 10 p.m. Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Dan Shulman, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr. 4 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves* at Philadelphia Phillies Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN Deportes: Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Álvarez, Guillermo Celis ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Apr. 5 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Jason Benetti, Doug Glanville ESPN, ESPN App 4 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App Tue, Apr. 6 7 p.m. New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

-30-