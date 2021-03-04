Legendary Italian Soccer Star Alessandro Del Piero Joins ESPN as Studio Analyst

2006 FIFA World Cup champion and Juventus FC great is latest addition to lineup of the acclaimed, fan-favorite show ESPN FC on ESPN+

Will debu t Saturday on ESPN FC at 8 p.m. ET

Italian National Team standout and one of the greatest soccer players of his generation, Alessandro Del Piero has joined ESPN as a soccer analyst. Del Piero will appear on ESPN FC, the critically acclaimed daily soccer studio program exclusive to ESPN+. He will make his debut on Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET, providing postgame analysis on Juventus vs. Lazio match (2:45 p.m.) and other Serie A matchups of the day.

Del Piero’s professional career spanned 23 years, including 19 seasons at Juventus FC, the most heralded club in Italian soccer. One of the country’s most iconic players, Del Piero began his career with Padova in 1991 and made his first-team debut at 17 years old in a Serie B match in March 1992. In the 1993-94 season, Del Piero joined Juventus FC where he still holds multiple club records including appearances, goals scored, among others and wore the Captain’s armband for a record 11 consecutive seasons. He made his last professional appearance in December 2014 after playing his final pro season in Australia’s A-League and in the inaugural season in the Indian Super League.

At the National Team level, Del Piero appeared in more than 90 matches for Italy from 1995-2008 and he ranks fourth in team history with 27 goals. He represented the Azzurri in three FIFA World Cup tournaments and four UEFA European Football Championships, including the 2006 FIFA World

Cup Germany where Italy triumphed. Del Piero scored an unforgettable 92nd minute goal in the semifinal against host Germany setting up Italy’s World Cup victory in an emotional shootout that sealed the win.

“I am super excited about joining the ESPN FC roster. I’ve watched how fast the USA fan base for soccer has grown over the past five years, the emergence of terrific young American players and the ever growing popularity of the game among fans,” said Del Piero. “I’m looking forward to bringing all my experience on the pitch and passion for the game to the ESPN FC broadcast booth.”

Rodolfo Martinez, Vice President, Production, ESPN International and Deportes, added: “A world-class player who led both his club and country to championships, Alessandro Del Piero will bring a high level of experience and analysis to ESPN FC’s global football coverage.”

Del Piero is the latest addition to ESPN FC’s already impressive roster of soccer pundits, joining fellow FIFA World Cup champions Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany, World Cup 1990) and Frank Lebeouf (France, 1998). The program’s other former professionals with national team experience include: Craig Burley (Chelsea FC; Scotland National Team), Steve Cherundolo (Hanover ’96; USA), Jan Åge Fjørtoft (Eintracht Frankfurt; Norway), Herculez Gomez (Los Angeles Galaxy; USA), Shaka Hislop (West Ham United; Trinidad and Tobago), Don Hutchison (Everton; Scotland), Kasey Keller (Tottenham Hotspur; USA), Alejandro Moreno (Los Angeles Galaxy; Venezuela), Steve Nicol (Liverpool; Scotland), Stewart Robson (Arsenal; England), and Taylor Twellman (New England Revolution; USA).

ESPN FC complements industry-leading live soccer lineup. With more than 2900 live soccer matches per season, from the Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, MLS, Copa del Rey, Eredivise, Belgian First division, English Football League Championship and more.

In addition to his role with ESPN, Del Piero will continue as a pundit with Sky Sports Italia. Still a popular ambassador for many celebrated brands from his playing career, Del Piero is also a highly successful entrepreneur. He currently resides in Los Angeles where he opened a world class Italian restaurant named No. 10, representing his jersey number as well as a owning a professional development soccer team, named LA10 FC and is a co-founder of EDGE Americas Sports.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer, Golf (coverage from PGA Tour, The Masters and PGA Championship), Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series and studio shows (including ESPN+ NFL PrimeTime, Peyton’s Places, Stephen A’s World, SportsNation, The Fantasy Show, Detail, ESPN FC, Bettor Days, Our Time, Dana White’s Contender Series, and many more), plus exclusive access to the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

– 30 –