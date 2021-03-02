March On! ACC Network’s Coverage Plans for the 2021 ACC Basketball Tournaments

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for nearly two weeks of dedicated coverage of the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Tournament which will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show, and Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will provide expansive surrounding coverage of both tournaments beginning Wednesday, March 3.

Ladies Night Coverage and #ACCWBBT Semifinals on ACCN

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 3-7) tips off Champ Week Presented By SoFi and the ladies night squad of host Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt will have insight and analysis throughout. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the second (March 4) and quarterfinal (March 5) round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as 30-minute pre and postgame shows surrounding the tournament semifinal games carried on ACCN Saturday, March 6, at noon and 2:30 p.m. ET.

The quartet returns on Sunday, March 7, for a half-hour, championship-edition pre-game show ahead of the tournament final airing on ESPN2 at noon, as well as an additional hour of postgame coverage filled with reaction, analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and players after they cut down the nets.

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN2. The first-, second-, and quarterfinal round games will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets.

New York Life ACC Tournament

The action continues two days later as the New York Life ACC Tournament begins with first-round games on Tuesday, March 9, exclusively on ACCN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will call all three first round games at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 or ACCN will carry the New York Life ACC Tournament second round games (March 10), ESPN or ESPN2 will have the quarterfinals (March 11) and semifinals (March 12), while ESPN will televise the championship game on Saturday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. Allison Williams will be live on-site reporting from the sidelines starting Wednesday, March 10.

Nothing But Net with Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock and host Kelsey Riggs will have pre-, post, and halftime coverage surrounding the first-round games on March 9. The foursome will be back each evening following the second round, quarterfinals and semifinals games with a half-hour postgame show providing a full recap of the day’s action. Championship Saturday also features 30 minutes of Nothing But Net postgame breaking down the title game.

Packer and Durham

Packer and Durham will also have surrounding coverage of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Tournament each weekday morning. The three-hour program (7-10 a.m.) hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include game previews, interviews, special guests, post-round reaction and commentary from around the league.

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

The 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball awards will be announced exclusively on Packer and Durham in advance of their respective tournaments. The men’s basketball All-ACC Teams, along with Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year will be unveiled on Monday, March 8 at 9 a.m. The ACC women’s basketball Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Sixth Player, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year awards along with the All-ACC Teams were announced on March 2.

Nothing But Net Selection Specials

ACCN will have special episodes of Nothing But Net surrounding the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament selection shows on Sunday, March 14, and Monday, March 15, respectively. Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Luke Hancock, Muffet McGraw and host Kelsey Riggs will be back on Sunday at 7 p.m., with reaction and analysis of matchups following the men’s tournament selections, while Riggs, along with McGraw, Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt will have reaction and a breakdown of matchups following the NCAA Women’s Selection Show (7 p.m., ESPN) Monday at 8 p.m.

ACCN social will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Tournament. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Date Time (ET) Game/Program Network Wed, March 3 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX* Thu, March 4 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX* 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX* 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX* 8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX* Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 5 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #1 ACCNX* 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #2 ACCNX* 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #3 ACCNX* 8:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #4 ACCNX* Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 6 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Semifinal #1 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Semifinal #2 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACCN Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Sun, March 7 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Championship Game Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN

*Women’s Basketball Tournament games on ACCNX are subject to blackout in select markets

New York Life ACC Tournament

Date Time (ET) Game/Program Network Tue, March 9 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament First Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACCN 4:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament First Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament First Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACCN Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Wed, March 10 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Noon New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN/ACCN 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN/ACCN 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2/ACCN 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2/ACCN Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Thu, March 11 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN Noon New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #1 Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #2 Sean McDonough, Cory Alexander, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #3 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #4 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 12 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 6:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Semifinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Semifinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN/ESPN2 Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 13 8:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Championship Game Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Allison Williams ESPN Postgame Nothing But Net ACCN Sun, March 14 7 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Mon, March 15 8 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.