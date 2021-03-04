Mike Greenberg Named Host of ESPN’s NFL Draft Telecast

Leading ESPN Voice Adds NFL Signature Event to Venerable Broadcasting Portfolio Months Ahead of His 25th ESPN Anniversary

Greenberg and Get Up to Cover Upcoming Pro Days, Free Agency, Mock Drafts and NFL News

Mike Greenberg, a leading voice across all ESPN platforms, is adding another prominent role to his broadcasting portfolio: ESPN NFL Draft host. Greenberg will anchor Days 1 and 2 of this NFL signature event beginning April 29, just months shy of his 25th ESPN anniversary. He will be the third ESPN NFL Draft host in the past three decades and the fifth all-time, following Joe Thomas (1980), George Grande (1981-86), Chris Berman (1987-2016) and Trey Wingo (2017-20).

“As our viewers have witnessed for almost 25 years now, Greeny is extremely talented, and he excels at asking smart questions and setting up our NFL experts to do what they do best – share important information, compelling stories and insightful analysis,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “ESPN has a 41-year history of exceptional Draft coverage and exceptional Draft hosts, and Greeny has the passion and experience to build upon that legacy and lead us forward.”

Added Greenberg, “The NFL Draft is one of the most enjoyable and important events of the year, as over the course of three days the foundation of practically every team in the sport is reconstructed, while simultaneously the wildest dreams of all these young athletes and their families are coming true. It’s a thrill and an honor to get the chance to be part of it.”

A member of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame, Greenberg will continue to host ESPN’s weekday morning show Get Up, the weekday ESPN Radio program Greeny and the ESPN+ exclusive series Bettor Days. On Get Up, Greenberg and a rotating cast of Insiders, analysts and reporters will cover Pro Days, Free Agency, Mock Drafts and the latest NFL news.

Since joining ESPN in 1996, Greenberg helped launch ESPNEWS, anchored SportsCenter and co-hosted ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike for almost two decades. He also co-hosted ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft coverage from 2004-06, called the 2007 Monday Night Football game doubleheader game: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers and served as play-by-play announcer for Arena Football League games on ESPN.

A New York Times best-selling author, Greenberg penned his first of five books in 2007. Prior to ESPN, he worked as a reporter and host for sports radio and television in Chicago. He also wrote weekly sports columns for the Copley News Service.

A native of New York City, Greenberg graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and was inducted into Medill’s Hall of Achievement in 2015.

ESPN veteran studio host Rece Davis, who signed a new multi-year extension on Monday, will host Days 1 and 2 of the NFL Draft on ABC and Day 3 on ESPN and ABC.

– 30 –