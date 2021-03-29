Multi-Platform Host & Reporter Charly Arnolt Joins ESPN Full Time as Part of Multi-Year Contract Extension

Multi-platform host and reporter Charly Arnolt will be joining ESPN on a full-time basis beginning in early April as part of a new, multi-year contract extension with the network. Arnolt – who recently launched the weekly ESPN Podcast First Take, Her Take alongside Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike – will continue to have a significant role across many of the network’s other signature brands as well.

In addition to First Take, Her Take, Arnolt will continue to contribute to select editions of ESPN’s morning debate show First Take and the network’s signature news and information show, SportsCenter. Arnolt will regularly appear on ESPN+’s weekday morning show, SportsNation along with other digital shows across the industry-leading sports streaming service as well.

“It is so incredibly exciting to become a full-time member of the ESPN family,” said Arnolt. “I look forward to continuing to grow with such a talented group of professionals and I can’t wait for all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production, added, “From radio and podcasts to TV and streaming, Charly continues to thrive across any platform she pursues. We are excited to have her join ESPN full time and interact with fans even more regularly across the network.”

Arnolt joined ESPN in Sept. 2018 hosting select editions of First Take, SportsCenter updates and SportsCenter on Snapchat. She first gained attention nationally as host and backstage interviewer Charly Caruso, with the WWE.

Originally from Indianapolis, Arnolt’s extensive broadcasting career has also included co-hosting nationally syndicated radio shows and a self-created web series as well as several years as an anchor on local FOX, CBS and NBC affiliates across Indiana, Missouri and West Virginia covering the NFL, NBA, IndyCar and a variety of college sports. Arnolt graduated summa cum laude in broadcast journalism from American University.

