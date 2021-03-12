NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show Special Presented by Capital One Live on ESPN Monday, March 15

On Monday, March 15, the 64-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament will be revealed live on ESPN during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show Special Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Maria Taylor, includes analysts Andy Landers and Rebecca Lobo, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. Also featured will be team watch parties from around the country and an interview with selection committee chair Nina King.

In-depth reporting and analysis will continue on ESPNU at 8 p.m. with NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage. At 9 p.m., Rowe will go live on ESPN’s Instagram with four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird to talk ball and break down the bracket.

On Tuesday, March 16, the conversation continues with NCAA Women’s Bracket Special at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Women’s Basketball Selection Special airs at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 15 following the reveal of the bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Joining host Alyssa Lang in studio to break down SEC teams featured in the women’s bracket will be former Florida standout Steffi Sorensen and former Lady Vol star Andraya Carter.

ACC Network

ACCN will air Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special at 8 p.m., Monday March 15 following the women’s NCAA tournament bracket reveal. Kelly Gramlich, Muffet McGraw and Monica McNutt will join host Kelsey Riggs to break down the ACC’s tournament teams, seeds and matchups.

espnW

Following Monday’s selection show, LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby will host an Around the Rim live post-selection show on Twitter Spaces @SheKnowsSports_ with various women’s basketball voices reacting to the bracket. Around the Rim also had an in-depth conversation with bracketologist Charlie Creme to provide insight on NET rankings, the criteria the NCAA selection committee considers, the uniqueness of this season in selecting the field, the secret to his seeding system and his thoughts on the Final Four in San Antonio.

and will host an live post-selection show on Twitter Spaces @SheKnowsSports_ with various women’s basketball voices reacting to the bracket. Around the Rim also had an in-depth conversation with bracketologist Charlie Creme to provide insight on NET rankings, the criteria the NCAA selection committee considers, the uniqueness of this season in selecting the field, the secret to his seeding system and his thoughts on the Final Four in San Antonio. Creme will react to the bracket on Monday and follow up with his full 1-64 power rankings of the entire NCAA field on Tuesday. Power rankings will include each team’s best- and worst-case scenario.

Mechelle Voepel will look at the winners and losers of the bracket, including the path ahead of the favorites and No. 1 seeds, as well as which team got snubbed.

Full Tournament Coverage

The exclusive presentation of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Sunday, March 21 on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The entire Women’s Final Four (April 2-4) will air on ESPN live from the Alamodome. All games will be available through the ESPN App. The full schedule will be announced next week.

