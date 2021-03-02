SEC Network Tips Off Tournament Season with More Than 60 Hours of Champ Week Programming Surrounding SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

SEC Network is set to finish the 2020-21 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with live SEC Now coverage throughout both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Expansive SEC Tournament action on SEC Network

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game on ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively. Former Florida standout Steffi Sorensen will serve as the sideline reporter for all 12 games of the women’s tournament.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, will be televised on SEC Network. Karl Ravech will have afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes and Dane Bradshaw.

Ravech will take on play-by-play duties for the semifinals and championship game, all on ESPN, joined by Dykes for the first semifinal and Dick Vitale on the call for the second semifinal and Sunday’s championship game. Marty Smith will be on the sideline starting with the quarterfinals on SEC Network and ESPN.

SEC Now covers every minute of the action in Greenville and Nashville

SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage in studio in Charlotte, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Landers and Carter will tip off for SEC Now beginning at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, halftime on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Championship Sunday.

The following week, SEC Now will have live SEC Men’s Tournament coverage, as host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Pat Bradley and Daymeon Fishback provide pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament. The trio will team up for SEC Now beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Additional Programming Highlights:

The Paul Finebaum Show: Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio only.

SEC Inside: SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women's Tournament airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and SEC Inside: SEC Men's Tournament follows the next week at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. SEC Now: Selection Specials: SEC Now: Men’s Basketball Selection Special is slated for Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Nowkhah will be joined by analysts Bradley and Fishback to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play. On the women’s side, SEC Now: Women’s Basketball Selection Special airs at 10 p.m. on Monday, March 15 following the reveal of the bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Joining host Lang in studio to break down the women’s bracket will be Sorensen and Carter.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network Wed, Mar 3 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Thu, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Fri, Mar 5 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Sat, Mar 6 4 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU Sun, Mar 7 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament