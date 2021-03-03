The Madness is Back! 2021 ESPN Tournament Challenge Game

Men’s tournament brackets available Sunday 3/14 at 7 p.m. ET, Women’s open Monday 3/15 at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge is back! The most popular college basketball bracket game for both men’s and women’s tournaments, the ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Acura and McDonald’s and Women’s Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by predicting the winner of each tournament game from the Round of 64 through the championship final. This year’s game includes updated features that make it faster and easier to fill out multiple brackets, and unique tools and content to help fans make the right picks.

The ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets will be available Sunday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET, while the Women’s Tournament Challenge brackets will be open on Monday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each for the men’s tournament at ESPN.com/bracket and the women’s tournament at ESPN.com/tcwomen, as well as the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android. This year fans will also be able to submit men’s and women’s brackets using the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to quickly navigate between their men’s and women’s brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically. The TC App also gives fans advanced live scoring and bracket results through Bracketcast, expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday. Among the new elements in the ESPN Tournament Challenge game is the Finish My Bracket feature, which fans can use to automatically complete a bracket once they make a few picks.

Exclusive ESPN+ Tools and Content – Fans looking for an edge while completing their brackets can turn to exclusive tools available only to ESPN+ subscribers. ESPN+ Bracket Predictor uses advanced data to help fans evaluate every game in the men’s tournament and make more informed picks. ESPN+ Bracket Analyzer uses objective data to provide a round-by-round forecast of the odds of getting each of your picks correct.

Tournament Challenge Marathon – ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Marathon presented by Reese’s returns this year with bracket and college basketball analysis and advice on popular ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Jalen & Jacoby, The Jump, and Daily Wager starting Sunday, March 14, when the Men’s Tournament Challenge brackets are released, through Friday, March 19, when the men’s Round of 64 tips off. The Tournament Challenge Marathon will also present a Tournament Challenge-themed show on Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and two bracket shows on Tuesday, March 16 on ESPN: the Women’s Bracket Special at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Jay Bilas Bracket Special at 9 p.m. ET. Other content highlights throughout the marathon will include the latest college basketball news and analysis as teams prepare for the tournament, Bracket Insights uncovering historical tournament trends and Bracketology 101s to provide fans with the knowledge they need to fill out their brackets.

Tournament Coverage on ESPN.com and ESPN App – In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, not to mention hundreds of games during Champ Week presented by SoFi across ESPN platforms, ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Prizes – At the end of the tournament, all Men’s Tournament Challenge entries finishing in the top 1 percent based on overall points will be entered in a random drawing to win a trip for two to the 2021 Maui Invitational and $10,000 in Amazon Gift Cards. Entries for the Men’s Tournament Challenge game will be accepted until just prior to the tip-off of the Tournament’s Round of 64 on Friday, March 19. In the Women’s Tournament Challenge, entries finishing in the top 1 percent will be entered in a random drawing for $10,000 in Amazon Gift Cards. The Women’s Tournament Challenge will accept registration until just prior to tip-off of the first game on Sunday, March 21.

ESPN Champ Week Challenge – For fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday to begin picking tournament winners, ESPN offers its Champ Week Challenge, giving fans a chance to earn points and win $5,000 by predicting conference tournament winners beginning next week Thursday, March 11, through Selection Sunday. Champ Week Challenge is open and available now.

Fans can also test their skills using the ESPN Streak game to pick all the NCAA tournament games and more, while competing for guaranteed prizes each month.

