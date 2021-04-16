ACC Network Platforms Set for More Than 80 Hours of ACC Spring Championship Coverage

ACC Golf, Tennis, Rowing and Outdoor Track and Field Showcased Exclusively on ACCNX

ACC Softball and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Featured on ACCN

Dedicated Championship Specials to Air on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air more than 80 hours of ACC Spring Championships live across the network’s platforms through May.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in eight events – men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing and women’s lacrosse on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App. Softball will have extensive coverage on the network and its championship game on ESPN2.

ACCNX Leads Off Spring Championships Coverage

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of seven spring championships beginning with the ACC Women’s Golf Championship from the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. ACCNX’s coverage of the match play finals starts at 9 a.m. ET Sunday, April 18.

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championship will be played Wednesday, April 21 – Sunday, April 25 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. The women’s team title match is slated for 10 a.m., while the men’s team final will be played at 2 p.m. on ACCNX.

The ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play final begins Monday, April 26 at 9 a.m. on ACCNX. This year’s championship will be held at Capital City Club, Crabapple Golf Course outside of Atlanta, April 23 – 26.

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by NC State is set for 2-9 p.m., Thursday, May 13 – Saturday, May 15.

ACCNX will also have both the prelims and finals of the ACC Rowing Championship live from Lake Hartwell, S.C. from 8-10 a.m. on May 14 and 15.

ACC Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Featured on ACC Network

All seven games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship hosted by North Carolina on Wednesday, April 28, Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 2 will be televised on ACCN. The tournament begins with a quarterfinal quadruple header set for noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 28. The semifinals will be played at noon and 2:30 p.m. on April 30, while the championship game is set for noon on May 2. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the women’s lacrosse championship between each quarterfinal and semifinal game.

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Louisville, on ACCN begins with first round play on Wednesday, May 12 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m., 1:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m., while the semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, May 14. ESPN2 has the title game at noon on Saturday, May 15. ACCN will also have live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game.

Dedicated Championship Specials

Additionally, ACCN will have dedicated “best of the championship” programming for women’s golf (Monday, April 26; 8 p.m.), men’s golf (Monday, May 3; 7 p.m.), men’s tennis (Wednesday, May 5; 6 p.m.) women’s tennis (Wednesday, May 5; 8 p.m.), rowing (Sunday, May 23; 7 p.m.) and outdoor track & field (Monday, May 24; 6 p.m.). Each championship special will feature the best moments from the championship, including highlights and interviews with head coaches and student-athletes.

ACC Baseball Championship coverage plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Women’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Apr 18 9 a.m. -2 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, Apr 26 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Apr 25 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Wed, May 5 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sun, Apr 25 2 – 4:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Wed, May 5 6 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Mon, Apr 26 9 a.m. -2 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Final Round ACCNX Mon, May 3 7 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, April 28 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #1 ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #4 ACCN Fri, Apr 30 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #1 ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #2 ACCN Sun, May 2 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN

ACC Men’s Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu, May 13 2-9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship ACCNX Fri, May 14 2-9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship ACCNX Sat, May 15 2-9 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship ACCNX Mon, May 24 6 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship ACCN

ACC Softball Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, May 12 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Round 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Round 1 ACCN Thu, May 13 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Quarterfinal #4 ACCN Fri, May 14 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Semifinal #1 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Semifinal #2 ACCN Sat, May 15 Noon ACC Women’s Softball Championship

Final ESPN2

ACC Rowing Championship

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, May 14 8 – 10 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 15 8 – 10 a.m. ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX Sun, May 23 7 p.m. ACC Rowing Championship ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.