ACC Network Presents Roy Williams Retirement Tribute Monday, April 5

ACC Network to Show 12+ Hours of Memorable North Carolina Games and Moments

All Six Episodes of All Access with Carolina Basketball to Air

On Thursday, April 1, legendary North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams shocked the sports world by announcing his retirement after 33 years as head coach, including 18 in Chapel Hill where he led the Tar Heels to three NCAA titles (2005, 2009, 2017). To honor the Naismith Hall of Famer, ACC Network (ACCN) will present more than a dozen hours of programming highlighting some of UNC’s most memorable moments on Monday, April 5.

Roy Williams Retirement Tribute begins Monday at 1 p.m. ET and includes the following games:

UNC’s 91-73 win over Duke on March 6, 2021, which also turned out to be Coach Williams’ final game at the Dean Dome.

The Tar Heels’ 90-83 victory over Duke in Chapel Hill on March 4, 2017 with Michael Jordan in the building

North Carolina’s buzzer-beating ACC Tournament Quarterfinal win against Miami on March 11, 2011

The Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory at top-ranked Duke on March 4, 2006

The marathon also includes all six episodes of All Access with Carolina Basketball from 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Additionally, Packer and Durham will salute to Coach Williams throughout Monday morning’s show from 7-10 a.m., which is also the anniversary of the Tar Heels’ 1993 NCAA Championship.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Mon, Apr 5 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACC Network 1 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (March 6, 2021) ACC Network 3 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (March 4, 2017) ACC Network 5 p.m. North Carolina vs Miami 2011 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal (March 11, 2011) ACC Network 6:30 p.m. North Carolina at Duke (March 4, 2006) ACC Network 8:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 1 ACC Network 9:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 2 ACC Network 10:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 3 ACC Network 11:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 4 ACC Network 12:30 a.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 5 ACC Network 1:30 a.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Part 6 ACC Network

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.