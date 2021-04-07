Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman Opens Up to ESPN E60 on Life, COVID, Baseball

National League MVP Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves opens up as never before on life, his battle with COVID-19 and his struggles with building a family in a new episode of ESPN E60 premiering Sunday, April 11.

The one-hour program will debut at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and then air again at 5 p.m., the second airing leading into Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown at 6 p.m. and the Braves taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

When Freeman was named NL MVP last November, he was struck by the full circle nature of his own life’s story. Growing up in Villa Park, Calif., Freeman had it all – until he didn’t. The devastating loss of his mother when Freddie was only 10 years old, and the near loss of his father just two years later, sent Freeman on a journey to replicate what he once had: a complete family – all while striving to achieve baseball greatness.

Along the way, Freddie found his life partner, but infertility would present a roadblock towards having the family they envisioned. With the help of a gestational carrier and perhaps a miracle, they had hope – but then, COVID struck. Freddie had never been sicker in his life, and everything was at stake.

The usually-guarded Freeman speaks candidly and emotionally with ESPN Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney about his life’s journey, and the joys, struggles and miracles along the way.

Among others interviewed for the E60 story were Freddie’s wife Chelsea, members of his immediate family, Braves legend Chipper Jones and Bryce Harper of the Phillies. The program was produced by Jennifer Karson-Strauss.

Viewers can get a preview of the program in the Saturday, April 10, edition of ESPN’s Outside the Lines (9 a.m. ET) and on the Friday, April 9, edition of the ESPN Daily Podcast.

After the initial airing, the program will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App and will then permanently move to ESPN+ on May 4.

