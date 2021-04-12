Entire NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship to Air on ESPN Networks for the First Time
- Championship Match Live on ESPN2; Semifinals on ESPN
For the first time, ESPN will showcase the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in its entirety, with all 48 teams playing from a central location in Omaha, Neb. Matches will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3, with all 47 matches available on the ESPN App.
Coverage begins Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 for the first and second rounds, with all four courts available on ESPN3. Matches will take place at noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and10:30 p.m. ET.
Regional semifinals are on Sunday, April 18 on ESPN 2, ESPNU and ESPN3. Regional finals begin Monday, April 19 at noon on ESPN2. The second match-up of the day will air 45 mins after the conclusion of the first. The third match will air on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. with the fourth match airing 45 minutes after the conclusion of the third, also on ESPNU.
The National Semifinals will air on ESPN on Thursday, April 22 beginning at 7 p.m., with the National Championship set for Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Commentator Line-Up
Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell and Holly Rowe will be in Omaha to call the semifinals and national championship. Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter for Penn State from 1991-1994.
Sam Gore and Katie George will handle studio coverage starting with the regional semifinals, through the national semifinals. George was a three-time all-conference setter at Louisville.
Also on the call during the tournament will be Tyler Denning, Eric Frede, Courtney Lyle, Mike Monaco, Alex Perlman, Sam Ravech, Matt Schick, Jenny Hazelwood and Missy Whittemore. Hazelwood was a multi-year letter winner and former head coach at Mississippi State and Whittemore was a three-time All-American at Florida.
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Schedule
*Matchups and commentator assignments for later rounds will be made available prior to the start of each round
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wed, April 14
|Noon
|First Round – Court 1
South Dakota vs. Missouri
Mike Monaco
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 2
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. San Diego
Matt Schick
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 3
Army vs. Notre Dame
Sam Ravech
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 4
UMBC vs. Pepperdine
Alex Perlman
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|First Round – Court 1
Utah Valley vs. Texas State
Mike Monaco
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 2
High Point vs. UCF
Matt Schick
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 3
Towson vs. Dayton
Sam Ravech
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 4
Morehead State vs. Creighton
Alex Perlman
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|First Round – Court 1
Weber State vs. Bowling Green
Courtney Lyle
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 2
Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech
Sam Gore
|ESPN3
|First – Court3
Illinois State vs. UNLV
Tyler Denning
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 4
Samford vs. Wright State
Paul Sunderland
|ESPN3
|10:30 p.m.
|First Round – Court 1
North Carolina A&T vs. Rice
Courtney Lyle
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 2
Jackson State vs. Western Kentucky
Sam Gore
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 3
LIU vs. Pittsburgh
Tyler Denning
|ESPN3
|First Round – Court 4
Rider vs. UCLA
Paul Sunderland
|ESPN3
|Thu, April 15
|Noon
|Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Mike Monaco
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 11 Louisville
Matt Schick
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 10 Oregon
Eric Frede
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 12 Baylor
Alex Perlman
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Mike Monaco
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 7 Purdue
Matt Schick
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 6 Washington
Eric Frede
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 8 Florida
Alex Perlman
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
Courtney Lyle
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 3 Minnesota
Sam Gore
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Tyler Denning
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 4 Texas
Paul Sunderland
|ESPN3
|10:30 p.m.
|Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 13 Penn State
Courtney Lyle
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 15 Washington State
Sam Gore
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 14 Utah
Tyler Denning
|ESPN3
|Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. BYU
Paul Sunderland
|ESPN3
|Sun, Apr 18
|1 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPN3
|2:30 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPN3
|7:30 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
|ESPN2
|Mon, Apr 19
|Noon
|Regional Finals
|ESPN2
|*TBD
|Regional Finals
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|ESPNU
|*TBD
|Regional Finals
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 22
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN
|*TBD
|NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN
|Sat, Apr 24
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
|ESPN2
