Entire NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship to Air on ESPN Networks for the First Time

Championship Match Live on ESPN2; Semifinals on ESPN

For the first time, ESPN will showcase the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in its entirety, with all 48 teams playing from a central location in Omaha, Neb. Matches will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3, with all 47 matches available on the ESPN App.

Coverage begins Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 for the first and second rounds, with all four courts available on ESPN3. Matches will take place at noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and10:30 p.m. ET.

Regional semifinals are on Sunday, April 18 on ESPN 2, ESPNU and ESPN3. Regional finals begin Monday, April 19 at noon on ESPN2. The second match-up of the day will air 45 mins after the conclusion of the first. The third match will air on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. with the fourth match airing 45 minutes after the conclusion of the third, also on ESPNU.

The National Semifinals will air on ESPN on Thursday, April 22 beginning at 7 p.m., with the National Championship set for Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Commentator Line-Up

Paul Sunderland, Salima Rockwell and Holly Rowe will be in Omaha to call the semifinals and national championship. Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter for Penn State from 1991-1994.

Sam Gore and Katie George will handle studio coverage starting with the regional semifinals, through the national semifinals. George was a three-time all-conference setter at Louisville.

Also on the call during the tournament will be Tyler Denning, Eric Frede, Courtney Lyle, Mike Monaco, Alex Perlman, Sam Ravech, Matt Schick, Jenny Hazelwood and Missy Whittemore. Hazelwood was a multi-year letter winner and former head coach at Mississippi State and Whittemore was a three-time All-American at Florida.

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Schedule

*Matchups and commentator assignments for later rounds will be made available prior to the start of each round

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, April 14 Noon First Round – Court 1

South Dakota vs. Missouri

Mike Monaco ESPN3 First Round – Court 2

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. San Diego

Matt Schick ESPN3 First Round – Court 3

Army vs. Notre Dame

Sam Ravech ESPN3 First Round – Court 4

UMBC vs. Pepperdine

Alex Perlman ESPN3 3:30 p.m. First Round – Court 1

Utah Valley vs. Texas State

Mike Monaco ESPN3 First Round – Court 2

High Point vs. UCF

Matt Schick ESPN3 First Round – Court 3

Towson vs. Dayton

Sam Ravech ESPN3 First Round – Court 4

Morehead State vs. Creighton

Alex Perlman ESPN3 7 p.m. First Round – Court 1

Weber State vs. Bowling Green

Courtney Lyle ESPN3 First Round – Court 2

Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech

Sam Gore ESPN3 First – Court3

Illinois State vs. UNLV

Tyler Denning ESPN3 First Round – Court 4

Samford vs. Wright State

Paul Sunderland ESPN3 10:30 p.m. First Round – Court 1

North Carolina A&T vs. Rice

Courtney Lyle ESPN3 First Round – Court 2

Jackson State vs. Western Kentucky

Sam Gore ESPN3 First Round – Court 3

LIU vs. Pittsburgh

Tyler Denning ESPN3 First Round – Court 4

Rider vs. UCLA

Paul Sunderland ESPN3 Thu, April 15 Noon Second Round – Court 1

TBD vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Mike Monaco ESPN3 Second Round – Court 2

TBD vs. No. 11 Louisville

Matt Schick ESPN3 Second Round – Court 3

TBD vs. No. 10 Oregon

Eric Frede ESPN3 Second Round – Court 4

TBD vs. No. 12 Baylor

Alex Perlman ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Second Round – Court 1

TBD vs. No. 5 Nebraska

Mike Monaco ESPN3 Second Round – Court 2

TBD vs. No. 7 Purdue

Matt Schick ESPN3 Second Round – Court 3

TBD vs. No. 6 Washington

Eric Frede ESPN3 Second Round – Court 4

TBD vs. No. 8 Florida

Alex Perlman ESPN3 7 p.m. Second Round – Court 1

TBD vs. No. 1 Wisconsin

Courtney Lyle ESPN3 Second Round – Court 2

TBD vs. No. 3 Minnesota

Sam Gore ESPN3 Second Round – Court 3

TBD vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Tyler Denning ESPN3 Second Round – Court 4

TBD vs. No. 4 Texas

Paul Sunderland ESPN3 10:30 p.m. Second Round – Court 1

TBD vs. No. 13 Penn State

Courtney Lyle ESPN3 Second Round – Court 2

TBD vs. No. 15 Washington State

Sam Gore ESPN3 Second Round – Court 3

TBD vs. No. 14 Utah

Tyler Denning ESPN3 Second Round – Court 4

TBD vs. BYU

Paul Sunderland ESPN3 Sun, Apr 18 1 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPN3 2:30 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPN3 5 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPNU 6 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPN3 7:30 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPNU 10 p.m. Regional Semifinals ESPN2 Mon, Apr 19 Noon Regional Finals ESPN2 *TBD Regional Finals ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Regional Finals ESPNU *TBD Regional Finals ESPNU Thu, Apr 22 7 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals ESPN *TBD NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals ESPN Sat, Apr 24 8 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship ESPN2

