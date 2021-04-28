ESPN and Marvel Entertainment Collaborate to Create Custom Comic Book Covers for NFL Draft

Downloadable Covers

ESPN and Marvel Entertainment have teamed up again for this year’s NFL Draft, designing custom comic book covers depicting seven Draft prospects – Najee Harris, Trevor Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kwity Paye, DeVonta Smith and Zach Wilson, featuring Marvel themes that pay homage to original Marvel Comics covers while promoting the upcoming NFL Draft. Covers have been unveiled in the days leading up to the Draft, with Trevor Lawrence’s cover being revealed live on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) during Draft coverage on Thursday, April 29.

Descriptions

Najee Harris (Alabama) , an elite running back with a rare combination of power, quickness and speed, is ruthlessly efficient on the football field. Whether he is running over defenders, zooming past them or cutting his way through NFL defenses, he is a force to be reckoned with… much like the Marvel’s “Day Walker,” BLADE, who uses his own brand of power, speed and super human abilities to battle the evil forces of the night. Credit: Ray Anthony Height (artist), Wil Quintana (colorist); Strange Tales: Blade #3, after Bart Sears

This year’s covers include both static and motion covers, and are available to view and download here.

