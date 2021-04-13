ESPN Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Jackie Robinson With April 13 Major League Baseball Doubleheader

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Honors Hank Aaron in Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs April 18 on ESPN

ESPN will commemorate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson with an April 13 Major League Baseball doubleheader, which will feature special guests and player interviews to salute the legendary Robinson breaking the color barrier in MLB and explore how he continues to impact the modern baseball player.

The doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. ET with a Tuesday edition Monday Night Baseball Presented by USAA featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visiting the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on ESPN. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with ESPN MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian, with Marly Rivera reporting. Special guests include filmmaker Ken Burns, who will join the telecast to discuss the current social climate through the lens of Robinson, and President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, who will look at Robinson’s impact beyond the United States. Jim Brown will also join the telecast to describe Robinson’s impact on his life, and how he paved the way for athletes beyond baseball. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the New York market.

The doubleheader continues at 9:30 p.m. with a full national telecast of the Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto visiting the San Francisco Giants and Buster Posey. Dave Flemming will be on the call with Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza and ESPN MLB analyst Doug Glanville. The telecast will include interviews with ESPN Senior Writer Howard Bryant, who will outline Robinson’s continued legacy, and MLB veteran Jimmy Rollins, who will discuss The Players Alliance, a support group that didn’t exist for Robinson.

The Undefeated Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

The Undefeated, ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture, will have a variety of elements throughout the month to commemorate Robinson. “From Forgotten to Forever – Jackie Robinson’s Historic Handshake” examines the importance of George Shuba’s 1946 handshake with Robinson, a moment that will be embronzed as a statue this summer in Youngstown, Ohio.

Other featured content from The Undefeated includes “We Are All Jackie,” a 30-min program hosted by Glanville on April 29, which will tip a hat to Robinson’s courage and unpack how his strength still lives among those challenged to prove their value. The program will be the next Black History Always monthly program on The Undefeated on ESPN+.

Sunday Night Baseball Salutes Hank Aaron

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week, will present a special tribute to the late Hank Aaron on Sunday, April 18, as the Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary.

Baseball Tonight Presented by DraftKings will precede the telecast starting at 6 p.m. with Karl Ravech, Kurkjian and Eduardo Perez. Both Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball will feature vignettes describing the Braves legend’s journey through baseball and how his legacy is present in today’s game.

All ESPN MLB games and shows are also available on the ESPN App.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Tue, Apr.13 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets*

Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly RIvera ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Doug Glanville ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr. 17 1:45 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Karl Ravech, Chris Singleton ESPN Radio April 18 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Apr. 14 7 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Thu, Apr. 15 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Apr. 16 8:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Sat, Apr. 17 1 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals Sun, Apr. 18 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

