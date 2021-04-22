ESPN Cover Story: Kamaru Usman Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Last summer, Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal in their first fight at UFC 251, cementing his reputation as one of the UFC’s most dominant forces. Born in Nigeria and emigrating to the United States with his family at 8 years old, Usman’s chosen path is a reinterpretation of the American Dream his parents came to this country seeking. Like many immigrants, his success is the product of his family’s sacrifice, their hopes, and his own fierce determination. As he heads into his rematch against Masvidal at UFC 261, in what is maybe the biggest fight of his career, he reflects on his family’s story, which he credits with creating the drive that has gotten him to this point.

For this ESPN Cover Story, writer Dotun Akintoye spoke with Usman about creating a legacy and repaying the debt to his family.

Read ESPN Cover Story: Kamaru Usman here.

Watch ESPN Cover Story: Kamaru Usman here.

The ESPN Cover Story: Kamaru Usman video feature will air across SportsCenter throughout the day, along with a full digital package on the ESPN app and original storytelling across social.

More information on ESPN Cover Story can be found here.

-30-