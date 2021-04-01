ESPN, ESPN+ Bringing Masters Tournament Viewing Options for Golf Fans

Two-Hour Wednesday Practice Round Show on ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN+ Offering Four Days of Featured Groups, Holes; Two Practice Round Shows

SportsCenter Live from the Masters All Week with Dedicated Coverage

ESPN and ESPN+ will bring golf fans many options for enjoying the 85th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club with extensive television and digital coverage during the week of April 5-11.

In its 14th year at the Masters, ESPN will again televise live play of the first and second rounds of the Tournament from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, April 8-9. And adding to the offerings for viewers, ESPN+ will have live streams of two-hour practice round programs at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6-7, with Wednesday’s program also airing on ESPN.

ESPN+ viewers also will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 for all four days of the Masters Tournament, and live streaming coverage also will include Featured Groups during Tournament play.

SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week. Prior to the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday. SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the event.

A rundown of Masters coverage across ESPN platforms:

First and Second Round Live Television Coverage

ESPN and ESPN Deportes live 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 8-9.

Scott Van Pelt will host ESPN’s telecasts from Augusta National’s Butler Cabin with ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. Van Pelt, Strange and Michael Eaves, who will conduct player interviews, will join CBS’ golf announcer crew for the telecasts.

John Sutcliffe will call the action for the ESPN Deportes live telecasts with analysts Hernán Rey and Matias Anselmo.

The Masters on ESPN+

Two-hour practice round programs Tuesday and Wednesday at noon including discussion and analysis, player press conference coverage and for the Wednesday show, players on the course in their practice rounds. Michael Eaves anchors the Tuesday program and Scott Van Pelt anchors on Wednesday. They will be joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters. The Wednesday show also will air on ESPN.

Live streams of Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days.

A new episode of the ESPN+ program America’s Caddie with Michael Collins will be available for viewers leading up to the Masters Tournament.

On-demand collection of 60 official Masters Films from past Tournaments going back to Arnold Palmer’s second victory in 1960.

SportsCenter at the Masters

The Masters on ESPN.com

The One in November

The documentary The One in November, which takes viewers behind-the-scenes at Augusta National Golf Club in the days leading up to the 2020 edition of the Masters, will re-air around the time of the Tournament.

ABC will air the half-hour program on Saturday, April 3, at 4 p.m., with a re-air on ESPN at 10 p.m. It also will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The program will be available on ESPN+ and Masters.com beginning April 4.

ESPN Social Media Preview Show

Half-hour programs on ESPN Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday hosted by Michael Collins.

Analysis, interviews with guests and interaction with fans on social media.

On Facebook at facebook.com/espn, Twitter at twitter.com/espn and on YouTube at youtube.com/espn.

Leads into live television coverage on ESPN Thursday and Friday.

The Masters on Get Up!

Live interviews with ESPN golf analysts and reporters from the Masters Tuesday-Friday.

Program airs 8-10 a.m. weekdays on ESPN (on ESPN2 April 8-9).

The Masters on ESPN Audio

Live interviews from the Masters with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the week.

Marty Smith’s America The Podcast will have Masters content the week of the event. The weekly podcast is hosted by ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

The SVPod, a weekly podcast hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, will have Masters content the week of the event.

ESPN International

This year, 53 countries will see the Masters on ESPN platforms and can follow the event on ESPN’s television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, all four rounds plus official Masters Films, highlights and news and information coverage to 52 countries.

All four rounds of the Masters and exclusive digital coverage of “Amen Corner,” Featured Groups of the day, Holes 4, 5 and 6, and Holes 15 and 16 will be streamed live on the ESPN app in Spanish-speaking Latin America and the Caribbean; and via the ESPN app platform in Brazil in Portuguese. In addition, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, Featured Group coverage will also be televised via select linear channels in Latin America and the Caribbean

In Canada, TSN will air all four rounds of the Masters, with the third and final rounds also airing live on CTV. TSN will also have live complimentary wrap around coverage including TSN At the Masters, nightly encores, and a daily prime time wrap-up show. RDS will carry all four rounds live in French language and the TSN.ca/RDS.ca digital platforms will stream exclusive live coverage of “Amen Corner,” a Featured Group of the day and Holes 15 and 16.

The Masters on ESPN Classic

Forty-three consecutive hours of highlights of past editions of the Masters in a two-day tribute leading up to ESPN’s live coverage of the event. The tribute begins Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

The Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

(all times Eastern)

Day/Date Program Time Networks Tue, Apr 6 Tuesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Apr 7 Wednesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ SportsCenter at the Masters 3-4 p.m. ESPN Wednesday at the Masters (encore) 4-6 p.m. ESPN2 Wednesday at the Masters (encore) 8-10 p.m. ESPN2 Thu, Apr 8 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN Social Media Show 2:30-3 p.m. ESPN Facebook, Twitter & YouTube First Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Fri, Apr 9 First Round (encore) 1-3:30 a.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m. – 6:55 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN Social Media Show 2:30-3 p.m. ESPN Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Second Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Sat, Apr 10 Second Round (encore) 2-5 a.m. ESPN2 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, Apr 11 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 – 6 p.m. ESPN+

All Masters programming on ESPN and ESPN Deportes also will be streaming live on the ESPN App

(Featured image courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club)

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

-30-

Media Contact: Andy Hall, [email protected]