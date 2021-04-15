ESPN Films’ Latest Documentary “144” Takes Viewers Inside the WNBA’s Unprecedented 2020 Season May 13 on ESPN

ESPN Films will debut its latest documentary “144” about the unprecedented 2020 WNBA season in the bubble May 13 on ESPN. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports, many leagues were forced to figure out how to save their seasons. The WNBA created a single site at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where 144 players across 12 teams played 147 games from July to October 2020. Directed by Lauren Stowell & Jenna Contreras, the latter who spent 62 days in the bubble, the documentary explores the season dedicated to social justice and all that the players overcame to get through it: the COVID-19 pandemic, the demands of activism, and the rigors of an unrelenting schedule. The trailer, which will air during the WNBA Draft on ESPN, also features the original song “Enough is Enough” from Disney Music Publishing Artist, Songwriter and Activist Blush. Trailer: https://bit.ly/3e8xeJJ

Said Executive Producer, WNBA All-Star and ESPN Commentator Chiney Ogwumike: “Developing this documentary about my sisters in the WNBA and the powerful 2020 season has been an honor. ‘144’ amplifies the story of how our league helped create unprecedented social change while redefining how we see strong female athletes compete at the highest level. It is a privilege to showcase the 144 in their vulnerability letting cameras behind-the-scenes, their dedication to social impact, and their strength in navigating through one of the most challenging seasons we have ever had.”

“144” will premiere May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the ESPN Films and 30 for 30 library. Advance press screeners, additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available upon request. Follow 30 for 30 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

-30-