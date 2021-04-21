ESPN, Inc. – Industry-Leading 54 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN, Inc. – Industry-Leading 54 Sports Emmy Nominations

• E60, NBA, College Football, NFL, SC Featured and ESPN Deportes Lead the Way

Dave Nagle

ESPN once again led the industry in Sports Emmy Award nominations, earning 54 for 2020, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).  It was the eighth straight year ESPN led all network groups and the 20th time in the last 21 years.  The 42nd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be live-streamed at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and The Emmy apps on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.  ESPN’s leading nominations:

  • ESPN’s enterprise journalism is always highly recognized, and E60 received seven nominations while SC Featured garnered four.
  • ESPN Deportes earned a record eight nominations, including three for feature stories, two for studio shows plus commentators Ernesto Jerez, Mauricio Pedroza and Pilar Perez.
  • The NBA on ESPN and ABC was honored with seven nominations, including commentators Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Rachel Nichols, Lisa Salters (also works NFL), Jeff Van Gundy and Malika Andrews in a new category, Emerging Talent.
  • College football brought six nominations to ESPN, including two for College GameDay, and two for Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s most-honored individual with five Sports Emmys, including Event Analyst a year ago.
  • Six NFL submissions were cited, including two for Sunday NFL Countdown and one for Post-Season NFL Countdown.
  • The Undefeated, ESPN’s – multi-platform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture – earned its first three nominations, including two for The Undefeated Presents: The Stop – Living, Driving and Dying While Black.

In addition to those mentioned above, other individuals receiving nods are SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt (Host) and Jay Bilas (Studio Analyst) from college basketball.  Among studio shows, three-time winner Pardon the Interruption was nominated, as was two-time winner SportsCenter.  Also, SportsCenter Presents:  2020 – Heroes, History and Hope, a three-hour special that used the lens of sports to look back at the events of the past year, received two nominations.

ESPN has won 212 Sports Emmy Awards in 33 years of eligibility.  ABC Sports won 160 from 1980 – 2008.

ESPN’s 54 nominations come from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS and ESPN.com.  ESPN’s nominations by category (all are ESPN, except as noted):

Edited Coverage  Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL – 2020 NFL Draft
Edited Sports Special SC Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope
  The Undefeated Presents:  The Stop – Living, Driving and Dying While Black
Short Sports Documentary  Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible (ESPN+, ESPN)
 E60:  Twice the Fight: A Family’s Battle and Love of Football
 The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play
Studio Show Weekly  College GameDay
Studio Show Daily  SportsCenter
 Pardon the Interruption
Studio Show Limited Run  College GameDay:  NFL Draft
 Post-Season NFL Countdown
News Anthology  E60
 SC Featured (ESPN2, ESPNEWS)
Journalism  E60:  The Hero of Goodall Park
 E60:  Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story
Short Feature  E60:  Teddy Bear Toss
 SC Featured:  Tears
 SC Featured:  Together (ESPN.com)
 Sunday NFL Countdown:  The Big Mo Show
Long Feature  SC Featured:  Fighting for Aniah
Open/Tease  E60:  Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story
   E60:  Project 11: Alex Smith
Digital Innovation  SportsNation:  Football Visualization Platform (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN.com, Twitter)
Studio Host  Rachel Nichols
 Scott Van Pelt
Play-by-Play  Mike Breen (ABC)
Studio Analyst  Jay Bilas (ESPN, ESPN2)
   Kirk Herbstreit
Event Analyst  Doris Burke
 Kirk Herbstreit
 Jeff Van Gundy (ABC)
Reporter  Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)
Emerging On-Air Talent  Malika Andrews
Tech Team Event  College Football Playoff National Championship
 NBA Bubble (ESPN, TNT, NBA)
Tech Team Studio  NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)
   College GameDay
Camerawork Longform  Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible (ESPN+, ESPN)
Editing – Shortform  Sunday NFL Countdown:  The Big Mo Show
   The Undefeated Presents:  The Stop – Living, Driving and Dying      While Black Open
Writing Shortform  PGA News Conference Show:  Distance
   SC Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History and Hope:  Enough
Live Event Audio/Sound  US Open Tennis
Live Graphic Design  College Football (ESPN, ABC)
Post-Produced Graphic Design  NFL (ESPN, ABC)
Promotional Announcement  The Last Dance:  Predictions
Studio Show in Spanish  ESPN Fútbol Center (ESPN Deportes)
   SportsCenter Deportes (ESPN Deportes)
Feature Story in Spanish  Greenland:  Colombia (ESPN Deportes)
   SC Reportajes:  21 – Roberto Clemente (ESPN Deportes)
   SC Reportajes:  El Paso Strong (ESPN Deportes)
On-Air Personality in Spanish  Ernesto Jerez (ESPN Deportes)
 Mauricio Pedroza (ESPN Deportes)
 Pilar Pérez (ESPN Deportes)

 

-30-

 

Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle

It was 33 years at ESPN for me as of November 2019 (the only job I’ve ever had) after joining merely to help with the America’s Cup for three months at a robust $5.50 per hour. I like to say I simply kept showing up. I’ve worked on almost every sport, plus answered viewer calls and letters (people used to write!), given tours, written the company newsletter and once drove NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon to the local airport. My travels have been varied…I’ve been to Martinsville and Super Bowls; the America’s Cup (all 3) in San Diego and College GameDay in the sport’s meccas such as Eugene, Auburn, Lubbock, Stillwater and more; the NBA Finals and Indy 500; Wimbledon (16 times and counting) and the “other Bristol,” the one with a race track in Tennessee. These days, in addition to overseeing the Fan Relations, Archives and ESPNPressRoom.com, my main areas are tennis, ratings, and corporate communications documents, including ESPN’s history and growth.
