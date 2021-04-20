ESPN to Exclusively Televise Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition on April 25 for San Diego Padres vs. World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Game

ESPN will exclusively televise Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition on April 25 when the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts host the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatís, Jr. The special telecast airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play for the Statcast-driven alternate presentation with analyst Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast Insider Mike Petriello. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: Statcast Edition content is driven by data and information from Statcast, including custom video and graphics as well as expert analysis and commentary. The trio will also host a Statcast-driven alternate presentation for Baseball Tonight on ESPN2 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, leading into the game telecast.

ESPN MLB alternate presentations

ESPN has offered several Statcast-focused alternate presentations in the past few years, including ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN+ that featured both a live game and live whiparound show, Sunday Night Baseball in 2020, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Wild Card in 2018 and 2019 and Baseball Tonight pre-event shows in 2019 and 2020.

The traditional Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell game telecast airs simultaneously on ESPN. Play-by-play commentator Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney call Sunday Night Baseball each week and will provide commentary for the highly anticipated Padres vs. Dodgers game. All Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell telecasts as well as ESPN’s MLB Statcast-driven alternate presentations are available to stream via the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with host Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian and includes reports from ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

