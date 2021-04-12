ESPN to Offer First Daily Wager Special for NBA Game on April 14: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Daily Wager Special will Offer Pregame and Halftime Shows in Addition to the Game

ESPN will offer its first Daily Wager Special alternate presentation for an NBA game on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. ET when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers. As part of the multiplatform coverage, ESPN+ and ESPN2 will both carry Daily Wager Special, which is ESPN’s first alternate presentation fully driven by sports betting content. The traditional game telecast for Nets vs. 76ers will air on ESPN.

Daily Wager Special will feature regular commentators from ESPN’s sports betting news and information program Daily Wager, including sports betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum, emanating from ESPN’s Las Vegas, Nev. studios. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins will also contribute to the coverage. In addition to the alternate presentation of the game, ESPN+ and ESPN2 will carry a Daily Wager Special pregame show 15 minutes before tipoff, as well as a halftime show.

Daily Wager Special coverage highlights:

Game telecast: discussion about game action in relation to pregame odds (tracking closing lines for spread, total and props), tracking live odds (spread, total), discussion on futures (NBA MVP, conference odds, NBA Finals odds) and updates from other games being played.

Pregame show: commentators to make pregame predictions and discuss game storylines.

Halftime show: discussion of graded bets, second-half betting preview and updates on games around the league.

Custom graphics.

NBA Wednesday Night presented by State Farm: Daily Wager Special joins ESPN’s traditional game telecast as part of its extensive NBA coverage on April 14. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning broadcasts Mike Breen and Doris Burke will provide commentary for the Nets vs. 76ers game with Lisa Salters reporting. At 9:30 p.m., Dave Pasch and analyst Jeff Van Gundy will provide commentary for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game telecast on ESPN.

