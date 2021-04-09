ESPN+ to Stream NHL Trade Deadline Coverage April 12 via TSN’s TradeCentre

Beginning Monday, April 12 at 8 a.m. ET, TSN’s leading team of hockey insiders and experts provide breaking TRADECENTRE news and analysis throughout a full day of coverage from Canada’s Sports Leader. ESPN+ will stream the entire TRADECENTRE coverage, while ESPN2 will simulcast from 2-4 p.m. ESPN+/ESPN2 have carried TSN’s TRADECENTRE since 2018.

TSN’s TRADECENTRE host James Duthie will lead a team of hockey experts in day-long coverage of all the NHL trade deadline action. Covering deadline day from all angles, TRADECENTRE is a signature annual special from TSN, featuring breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs, and coaches.

Beginning with the start of the 2021-22 season in October, ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000 live NHL games per season, including 75 national games per season produced by ESPN and streamed exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu, a first. Additionally, ESPN+ subscribers get truly incredible value with more than 1,000 out-of-market games now available digitally only on the industry-leading sports streaming service – making it a must-have for hockey fans. ESPN+, which topped 12.1 million subscribers by the end of 2020, nearly doubling in a year, also features “In the Crease” an exclusive original highlights show, hosted by ESPN’s Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose each NHL gameday throughout the season.

