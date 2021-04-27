ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up 38 Percent from 2020 Season Average

ESPN, ESPN2 Deliver More Than Two Million Viewers for San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball Game on April 25

San Diego Market: Highest-Rated Regular-Season MLB Game on ESPN in 17 Years

Through four games, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,709,000 viewers, up 38 percent compared to the 2020 season average and up seven percent from the 2019 season average, according to Nielsen.

Additionally, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is up double-digits in every key demo, including up 21 percent in People 12-17, 63 percent in People 18-34, 56 percent in People 18-49, 52 percent in People 25-54, 34 percent in Women 18+ and 52 percent in Women 18-49.

Padres vs. Dodgers

The April 25 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, featuring a thrilling game between the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, generated 2,010,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up 63 percent from the 2020 season average and up 26 percent from the 2019 season average. The telecasts peaked with 2,217,000 viewers from 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET and averaged 2,189,000 from midnight-12:15 a.m. ET upon the game’s conclusion.

Sunday’s telecasts delivered a 9.9 rating in the San Diego market, making it the highest-rated regular-season MLB game on ESPN in the market since April 11, 2004 (12.2 rating for Padres vs. San Francisco Giants). In the Los Angeles market, Sunday Night Baseball averaged a 4.7 local rating.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell continues on May 2 when the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET. Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney provide commentary. The telecast airs on ESPN and streams via the ESPN App.

ESPN offered two productions of the April 25 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, including the traditional game telecast on ESPN and the Statcast-driven alternate presentation on ESPN2.

-30-