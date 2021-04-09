First Round of Masters Tournament Attracts 2.3 Million Viewers on ESPN

ESPN’s live telecast of the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 8, averaged 2.3 million viewers, a two percent increase over last year’s Masters first round viewership.

First round coverage aired from 3-7:30 p.m. ET. The audience peaked between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. at 2.7 million viewers and remained at a consistent level throughout the telecast. Last year’s Tournament was played in November after the Masters was postponed from its traditional April date due to the pandemic. The first round aired earlier in the day, from 1-5:30 p.m., and averaged 2.2 million viewers.

The Wednesday at the Masters program, which aired on ESPN from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday with coverage of the final practice round, averaged 213,000 viewers. Viewership was up 31 percent from the 163,000 average viewership for a similar program in November.

On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN+ will continue Featured Group and Featured Holes coverage from the Masters. In addition, SportsCenter reports from the event will continue all weekend as will coverage on ESPN.com.

