Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy Delivers Largest Audience for MLS on ESPN Networks’ Season-opening Day Since 2011

Sunday’s audience up nine percent over season-opening MLS doubleheader in 2020

ABC and ESPN Deportes broadcast of Sunday’s Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy, a 3-2 come-from-behind road victory for the Galaxy, delivered a combined average audience of 558,000 viewers (P2+) – the largest audience for MLS on ESPN networks’ season-opening day action since 2011 (604,000 viewers, Seattle vs. LA Galaxy).

The 558,000 viewers (P2+) on ABC and ESPN Deportes reflect a nine percent increase over the average audience (512,000 viewers) for last year’s ESPN-ESPN Deportes season-opening doubleheader.

ABC averaged 482,000 viewers, while ESPN Deportes 75,000 viewers. Boosted by interest in Mexican National Team players competing in the opener – Rodolfo Pizarro (Miami), Javier “Chichárito” Hernandez and Jonathan dos Santos (LA), ESPN Deportes’ audience surged 168 percent compared to the network’s 2020 season average (28,000, P2+ viewers).

Top markets on ABC: Birmingham, Ala. (1.2), Austin (1.2), Columbus, Ohio (0.9), Raleigh-Durham (0.9), Las Vegas (0.9), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (0.9), Los Angeles (0.8), Portland, Ore., Orlando (0.7) and Atlanta (0.7).

MLS on ESPN – Week 2:

ESPN networks coverage of Major League Soccer continues this week with LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, live from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman will provide English-language commentary. Richard Mendez and Herculez Gomez will serve as the Spanish-language commentators on ESPN Deportes.

MLS Live on ESPN+ Games for Week 2:

Date Time (ET) Event Sat, Apr 24 1 p.m. New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact 3 p.m. Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8 p.m. New England Revolution vs. DC United 8 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF 8 p.m. Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire FC 8 p.m. Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake City 9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC 10:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo

