NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić Host NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis at 8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN and ABC Combine to Televise Seven Games This Weekend, Including Three Doubleheaders on ESPN

The April 24 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G features the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić hosting the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning commentator Mike Breen and ESPN NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will be on site in Dallas with reporter Rachel Nichols. ESPN commentator Sean Kelley and analyst P.J. Carlesimo will call the action on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 8 p.m. The telecast will be exclusive in the Dallas market.

NBA Countdown will lead into NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Maria Taylor will host the show with ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 8 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth hosts the show and will preview the game with ESPN commentators Monica McNutt and Jorge Sedano. Additionally, Nichols will join the show before she serves as reporter for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.

Weekend Doubleheaders on ESPN

ESPN’s weekend doubleheader action begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Mark Jones and Van Gundy will provide remote commentary with Malika Andrews reporting on site from Barclays Center. Then at 10 p.m., the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić. Ryan Ruocco and NBA analyst Richard Jefferson have the call. NBA Countdown will open Friday’s pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The telecast will be exclusive in the Denver market.

Saturday’s ESPN doubleheader tips off at 1 p.m. as the New York Knicks and Julius Randle host the Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry. Jones and ESPN NBA analyst Vince Carter will provide remote commentary, with Hubbarth reporting on site. Immediately following at 3:30 p.m., the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid visit the Milwaukee Bucks and current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ruocco and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will provide remote commentary. The telecast will be exclusive in the Philadelphia market. NBA Countdown will open ESPN’s Sunday pregame coverage beginning at noon.

Sunday’s ESPN doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. as the Charlotte Hornets and Gordon Hayward host the Celtics. Commentator Dave Pasch and Jefferson will be on the call in Charlotte with reporter Israel Gutierrez. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Boston market. At 3:30 p.m., the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul visit the Nets. Bob Wischusen and Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke will provide remote commentary, with Andrews reporting on site. Marc Kestecher will call the action on ESPN Radio with Carlesimo starting at 3 p.m. NBA Countdown will open Sunday’s pregame coverage beginning at noon.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Wojnarowski, Shelburne, Jefferson, McNutt, Matt Barnes, Robert Horry, Kendrick Perkins, Zach Lowe, Dave McMenamin and Chiney Ogwumike. On Friday, special guest Kelley Carter, Senior Entertainment Writer for The Undefeated, joins the telecast for a segment on why sports fans should be interested in the Oscars, which air this Sunday on ABC.

ESPN.com continues to highlight 2021 play-in tournament storylines and projections on its dedicated tournament page. Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Fri, Apr. 23 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App 10:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr. 24 1:00 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. New York Nets Mark Jones, Vince Carter, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Apr. 25 1:00 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Charlotte Hornets Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Bob Wischusen, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

