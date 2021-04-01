NCAA Women’s Final Four Presented by Capital One Presented Exclusively on ESPN

Maria Taylor, Andy Landers and Carolyn Peck Provide Studio Coverage

LaChina Robinson Joins Team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe as Sideline Analyst

Alternative Viewing Opportunities with On the Rail and Beyond the Rim on ESPN3

The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four coverage tips off Friday, April 2, at 5:55 p.m. ET on ESPN with No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Stanford followed by No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 1 UConn at 9:30 p.m. The national championship game will air live on ESPN, Sunday, April 4, at 6 p.m. The NCAA Women’s Championship Special will air at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN leading into the championship.

Maria Taylor, Andy Landers and Carolyn Peck will provide pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus beginning pre-game on Friday leading into the first semifinal.

LaChina Robinson will join the commentating team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe as a sideline analyst. The foursome will call both semifinals and the championship game.

“LaChina has done exceptional work throughout this unprecedented tournament,” said Pat Lowry, ESPN coordinating producer. “It’s an historic weekend and her presence will add a valuable perspective to an already exceptional team. We look forward to having Ryan, Rebecca, Holly and LaChina on the call as a new champion is crowned on ESPN.”

During the Women’s Final Four there will be two alternate viewing options for fans to enjoy each game, On the Rail and Beyond the Rim, with both options streaming live on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

On the Rail: The Rail Cam tracks along one full length of the floor following the action from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays.

Beyond the Rim: Provides an aerial camera view with main telecast commentary and replays.

espnW

espnW will continue to have live, on-site coverage from Mechelle Voepel and Andrea Adelson, with additional content from Charlie Creme.

espnW coverage highlights thus far:

Before Tara VanDerveer was in the Final Four, she was in fourth grade learning the three-player weave. The Stanford coach retraces her lifelong love affair with basketball.

Best friends Paige Bueckers (UConn) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) have leaned on each other on their way to the Final Four. Here’s how it all began.

How does Paige Bueckers stack up against Maya, Stewie, Sue and Taurasi? Former Huskies stars assess the UConn freshman.

Around the Rim

From ESPN Audio, the Around the Rim podcast will feature an episode with hosts LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby alongside a panel of women’s basketball analysts: WBB writer Michelle Smith-McDonald, SEC Network’s Andraya Carter, Hartford Courant’s Alexa Phillipou and Pac-12 Network’s Cindy Brunson, to preview the Final Four matchups and delve into each team’s chances to move ahead to the national championship. The podcast is available on the ESPN App and across various streaming services including Apple and Spotify.

SEC Network

SEC Network will celebrate South Carolina’s third trip to the NCAA Women’s Final Four with a programming stunt on Friday, featuring For The Culture Presented by Velveeta at 9:30 a.m., a re-air of the 2021 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game between the Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at 10:30 a.m., and a look back at the action from Greenville with SEC Inside: Women’s Basketball Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, SEC Now will continue its regular studio coverage and analysis of South Carolina’s trek to Texas in search of its second NCAA title.

ESPN International

ESPN International will televise the semifinals and championship to fans in more than185 countries

ESPN International television and streaming networks will offer live coverage in Latin America (Mexico, Central and South America), Oceania, the Netherlands, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East via linear TV and ESPN broadband services.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network SEMIFINALS Fri, Apr 2 6 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Stanford

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 9:30 p.m. No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Arizona

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN CHAMPIONSHIP Sun, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN

