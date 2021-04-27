Professional Fighters League Returns to ESPN Networks and Streaming Plat-forms for Second Event of the Season on April 29

Rory MacDonald and Curtis Millender headline PFL 2 in main event; Ray Cooper III, Emiliano Sordi, Chris Camozzi and Tom Lawlor set for season debuts

PFL 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for its second event of the season this Thursday, April 29 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Top-10 ranked welterweight and former Bellator world champion Rory MacDonald will make his highly anticipated PFL debut when he takes on PFL newcomer Curtis Millender in what will be a memorable matchup.

PFL 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), then the action continues on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET.

The co-main event features 2019 PFL welterweight champion and Hawaiian knockout machine Ray Cooper III as he looks to start his path to back-to-back titles with a clash against Frenchman Jason Ponet. Cooper is a rising star in the MMA ranks after a slew of highlight-reel knockouts over his first two PFL campaigns.

The owner of the most dominant PFL season in history, Emiliano Sordi, returns with his sights set on bringing another light heavyweight title back to Argentina as he takes on UFC and Glory veteran Chris Camozzi. Sordi finished all five of his opponents, with four in the first round, en route to the 2019 PFL title and looks to string together another impressive season as he climbs the sport’s light heavyweight rankings.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and the newest addition to the PFL broadcast team and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2/ESPNDeportes Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Zoao Zeferino vs. Gleison Tibau

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet

###