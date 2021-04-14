Second Annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase to Air on ESPNU April 23

The second annual GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase will air on ESPNU with all matchups available on the ESPN App. The two-game slate airs Friday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s field includes two teams ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Pre-season Top 25: No. 3 Brunswick and No. 10 Malvern Prep, as well as Haverford and Lawrenceville. The event takes place at Malvern Preparatory School’s Pellegrini Athletic Complex in Malvern, PA.

Date Time Game Network Fri, Apr 23 2:30 p.m. Brunswick (CT) vs. Haverford (PA)

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Lawrenceville (NJ) vs. Malvern Prep (PA)

Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU

No. 3 Brunswick School (Connecticut)

Ranked Players: ’21 No. 20 Colin Mulshine (Princeton), ’21 No. 62 Coulter Mackesy (Princeton), ’21 No. 88 Blake Burchill (Bucknell), ’21 No. 95 Blake Borges (Syracuse)

No. 10 Malvern Preparatory School (Pennsylvania)

Ranked Players: ’21 No. 56 Will Peden (Penn State), ’21 No. 59 Nick Potemski (Duke), ’21 No. 67 Jake Brownley (Harvard), ’21 No. 71 Pup Buono (Penn State), ’21 No. 83 Cooper Frankenheimer (North Carolina)

Haverford School (Pennsylvania)

Notable Players: ’21 Geordy Holmes (Maryland) and ’21 Michael Bozzi (Cornell)

Lawrenceville School (New Jersey)

Notable Players: ’21 Drew Friedman (Yale)

-30-

Further event information available at geicolax.com/showcase/

Tickets for general public will not be on sale due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals, including highlights and exclusive behind the scenes content, follow @whosnexths on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon owns and operates the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 18 years to deliver over 800 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

For further information on the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase and for media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp