Second Round Masters Telecast Up From First Round, Peaks at 2.9 Million Viewers

ESPN’s live telecast of the second round of the 2021 Masters Tournament on Friday, April 9, attracted nearly 2.9 million viewers at its peak from 6:15-6:30 p.m. ET as some of golf’s biggest stars were on the course trying to improve their positions for the weekend or avoid not making the cut.

The telecast, which aired from 3–7:12 p.m. ET from Augusta National Golf Club, averaged 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast National data, which does not include out-of-home viewing numbers. The average was up from the 2.3 million average viewership for Thursday’s first round

Last year’s second round Masters telecast, which aired in November after the Tournament was postponed from its traditional April date due to the pandemic, averaged 2.6 million viewers (including out-of-home data) and aired earlier in the day (1-5:30 p.m.).

On the final day of the Masters on Sunday, ESPN+ will have live feeds of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during Tournament play.

SportsCenter reports from the Masters will continue Sunday as will coverage on ESPN.com.

(Image courtesy Augusta National Golf Club)