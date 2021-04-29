Streaming Now: We Are All Jackie, Latest Black History Always Special Exclusively on The Undefeated on ESPN+

WHO:

Legendary Baseball Hall of Fame player Jackie Robinson is the subject of this month’s “Black History Always” special, available exclusively on The Undefeated on ESPN+.

WHAT:

Doug Glanville (ESPN MLB analyst) in addition to Brandon Bellamy (first Black majority owner of a baseball team), Howard Bryant (ESPN.com writer), Sharon Robinson (daughter of Jackie Robinson), and Lisa Salters (Monday Night Football sideline reporter) express the importance of Robinson’s indelible role on and off the baseball field. Themes of acceptance, belonging and determination are voiced by the quintet in a series of letters written to Robinson from a modern-day perspective.

A roundtable discussion, hosted by The Undefeated’s Bill Rhoden with Bryant and Glanville in addition to Bob Kendrick (President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum), will complement the program on April 30, at Undefeated.com.

WHERE:

Streaming now via The Undefeated on ESPN+ where viewers can also watch a selection of “Black Baseball Stories” under the platform’s related tab.

WHY:

To continue celebrating Black history on the 29th of each month, not only in February, but always. In recognition of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, The Undefeated on ESPN+ is celebrating the achievements of those throughout the sport in We Are All Jackie. In addition, the 30-minute program highlights Robinson as his legacy continues to encourage others today.

