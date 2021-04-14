Through Two Weeks ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up 33 Percent From 2020 Season Average

Through two weeks, ESPN’s 2021 Sunday Night Baseball viewership average is up 33 percent from the 2020 full season average, according to Nielsen. Sunday Night Baseball is generating an average of 1,585,000 viewers, compared to 1,191,000 viewers in 2020.

Several key demos are experiencing double-digit audience increases, including P18-49 and P25-54, up 54 percent and 50 percent, respectively, from 2020. Additionally, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecasts have seen a 33 percent increase in viewership among women 18+, as well as a 74 percent increase in the young female demo of 12-17.

The April 11 edition of Sunday Night Baseball, in which the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-6, drew an average of 1,554,000 viewers, peaking with 2,110,000 viewers from 10-10:15 p.m. ET. It was up 30 percent from the 2020 Sunday Night Baseball season average and up 55 percent from the most recent Braves vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball telecast that delivered 1,000,000 viewers on August 30, 2020.

The 2021 season debut of Sunday Night Baseball on April 4 – the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-4 – averaged 1,611,000 viewers, up 35 percent from the 2020 Sunday Night Baseball season average. The telecast was up 99 percent from the most recent White Sox Sunday Night Baseball appearance and up 25 percent from the last Angels appearance.

Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell continues on April 18 when the Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET. Matt Vasgersian, analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney provide commentary on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game at 6 p.m. as Karl Ravech hosts the show with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes and streams on the ESPN App.

