Video: SportsCenter Anchors Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi to Host Get Up, ESPN Radio NFL Draft Broadcasts on April 29-30

On April 29-30, 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi will provide NFL Draft fans with all the need to know information, in-depth perspective and must-watch interviews to begin and end Days 1-2 of ESPN’s expansive coverage of the annual event. The duo will get the coverage started each day hosting the network’s morning show Get Up, followed both nights by leading ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft broadcasts.

Video produced by Shelby Lacy / ESPN Images

Get Up with Duncan & Negandhi (8 a.m., ESPN):

Duncan and Negandhi will start each day hosting the network’s morning show Get Up from 8-10 a.m. from Bristol, Conn. They will also be joined by a panel of NFL analysts and special guests throughout the two days.

ESPN Radio NFL Draft Broadcasts (Thu. 7 p.m. | Fri. 6 p.m.)

Duncan and Negandhi will return Thursday and Friday to lead ESPN Radio’s NFL Draft broadcasts alongside NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN Radio’s Bart Scott and reporter Ian Fitzsimmons.

ESPN Radio’s coverage will continue Saturday, May 1, with host Jason Fitz, NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, Tannenbaum and Fitzsimmons. Saturday’s NFL Draft on ESPN Radio coverage will also be simulcast on many of ESPN’s digital and social platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. In addition, ESPN Radio’s weekday and weekend studio show lineups will break down the latest storylines and welcome special guests to get fans ready for each day’s NFL Draft on ESPN Radio presentation.

Other ESPN Radio NFL Draft highlights include:

April 24-25 – ESPN NFL Nation reporters and local affiliate hosts will join the network’s weekend lineup to break down teams’ draft prospects and storylines

April 26 – The 90-minute, final pre-Draft episode of the First Draft podcast will be released

April 28 – A Daily Wager NFL Draft special from 9-11 p.m.

Duncan & Negandhi on SportsCenter:

Monday, April 26-Wednesday, April 28, Duncan and Negandhi will have all the need-to-know NFL Draft week news and updates every night on the 6 p.m. SportsCenter. On Monday, May 3, Duncan and Negandhi once again return to their usual timeslot on ESPN’s signature news and information show, to recap all the action from every round of the NFL Draft and look ahead at the upcoming season.

