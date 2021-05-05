Entire 2021 NC Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship Live on ESPN2 & ESPNU

ESPN will once again provide wall-to-wall coverage of the entire NC Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship from Gulf Shores, Ala., May 7-9. Duals will be televised across ESPN2 and ESPNU with individual court coverage streaming live on ESPN3. All duals will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

Day one of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament begins on ESPNU this Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. ET with each team playing two duals throughout the eight hours of coverage. Day two action is served up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, on ESPN2 and will include the first semifinal at 5 p.m. The second semifinal originating from the elimination bracket will air at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, and the three-day event will conclude with the NC Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship dual at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The commentating duos of Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak and Sam Gore and Salima Rockwell will team up to call the action. Digital and social content commentator Christine Williamson will serve as the sideline reporter for all 14 duals. McPeak is a three-time beach volleyball Olympian who took home the bronze at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Rockwell was a three-time All-American setter for Penn State, and Williamson was an outside hitter for Miami.

This year’s field of eight schools includes:

UCLA USC Florida State LSU LMU Stanford Cal Poly TCU

Featured

In addition to the live action from every court during the tournament, fans will also get a behind the scenes look at the teams, players and coaches courtesy of features incorporated throughout the live telecasts. Features subjects include:

USC head coach Dain Blanton and his presence as an African-American coach, former player and commentator in beach volleyball.

and his presence as an African-American coach, former player and commentator in beach volleyball. USC All-American Tina Graudina and her journey to qualify for the Olympics representing her home country of Latvia.

and her journey to qualify for the Olympics representing her home country of Latvia. Follow UCLA as they build a new team with a new strategy.

The leadership of UCLA senior Savvy Simo .

. Florida State graduate transfer student Torrey Van Winden .

. The balancing act of super coach and super mom Brooke Niles , head coach of Florida State.

, head coach of Florida State. The story of the winningest NCAA Beach Volleyball player, LSU’s Kristen Nuss .

. The brand-new beach volleyball facilities at LSU.

2021 NC Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Dual Network Fri, May 7 10 a.m. No. 8 TCU vs. No. 1 UCLA

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPNU 11 a.m. No. 5 LMU vs. No. 4 LSU

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPNU Noon No. 7 Cal Poly vs. No. 2 USC

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 3 Florida State

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPNU 2 p.m. Dual 5

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPNU 3 p.m. Dual 6

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPNU 4 p.m. Dual 7

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPNU 5 p.m. Dual 8

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPNU Sat, May 8 2 p.m. Dual 9

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Dual 10

Sam Gore, Salima Rockwell, Christine Williamson ESPN2 5 p.m. Dual 11/Semifinal 1

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Dual 12

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPN2 Sun, May 9 10 a.m. Dual 13/Semifinal 2

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Championship

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Christine Williamson ESPN2

-30-