ESPN Announces “25 for 25” Presented by Google Regular Season WNBA Television Schedule

In the 25th season of the WNBA, ESPN will continue its longstanding commitment to the league with “25 for 25” Presented by Google, 25 games over the course of the regular season. There will be three games on ESPN, a dozen on ESPN2, and an all-time high nine on ABC. All games will be also be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

The schedule opens with a doubleheader on ABC on Saturday, May 15, showcasing Chicago at Washington at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Championship with Las Vegas at Seattle at 3 p.m.

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and the reigning WNBA Champion Seattle Storm will appear across the schedule eight times while 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson and the runner-up Las Vegas Aces will appear seven times.

ESPN also will air AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 and continue as the exclusive home of the entire WNBA post-season including the WNBA Finals. Additional coverage details for both the All-Star Game and the post-season will be forthcoming.

Returning this season to call the action for ESPN telecasts are play-by-play commentators Ryan Ruocco and Pam Ward, analysts Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson and sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

2021 ESPN WNBA Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sat, May 15 1 p.m. Chicago at Washington ABC 3 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle ABC Tue, May 18 8 p.m. Phoenix at Washington ESPN2 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle ESPN2 Sun, May 23 1 p.m. New York at Chicago ESPN Tue, Jun 1 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago ESPN2 10 p.m. Indiana at Seattle ESPN2 Sat, Jun 5 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Washington ABC 3 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles ABC Tue, Jun 15 9 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota ESPN2 Sun, Jun 20 4 p.m. New York at Los Angeles ESPN Sun, Jun 27 3 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN2 Tue, Jun 29 7 p.m. Connecticut at Washington ESPN2 Wed, Jul 7 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota ESPN2 Fri, Jul 9 9 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix ESPN Sun, Jul 11 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas ABC Sun, Aug 15 1 p.m. Seattle at Chicago ABC Sat, Aug 21 Noon Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN2 Sun, Aug 22 2 p.m. Seattle at Washington ESPN2 Tue, Aug 24 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota ESPN2 Sun, Sep 5 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago ABC Wed, Sep 8 7 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN2 Sun, Sep 12 3 p.m. Washington at Chicago ABC Sun, Sep 19 3 p.m. Las Vegas at Phoenix ABC

