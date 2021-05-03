ESPN Announces “25 for 25” Presented by Google Regular Season WNBA Television Schedule
• 25-Game Slate Tips Off with Doubleheader on Saturday, May 15, Live on ABC
In the 25th season of the WNBA, ESPN will continue its longstanding commitment to the league with “25 for 25” Presented by Google, 25 games over the course of the regular season. There will be three games on ESPN, a dozen on ESPN2, and an all-time high nine on ABC. All games will be also be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.
The schedule opens with a doubleheader on ABC on Saturday, May 15, showcasing Chicago at Washington at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Championship with Las Vegas at Seattle at 3 p.m.
Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and the reigning WNBA Champion Seattle Storm will appear across the schedule eight times while 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson and the runner-up Las Vegas Aces will appear seven times.
ESPN also will air AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 and continue as the exclusive home of the entire WNBA post-season including the WNBA Finals. Additional coverage details for both the All-Star Game and the post-season will be forthcoming.
Returning this season to call the action for ESPN telecasts are play-by-play commentators Ryan Ruocco and Pam Ward, analysts Rebecca Lobo and LaChina Robinson and sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
2021 ESPN WNBA Television Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, May 15
|1 p.m.
|Chicago at Washington
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Seattle
|ABC
|Tue, May 18
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix at Washington
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Seattle
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 23
|1 p.m.
|New York at Chicago
|ESPN
|Tue, Jun 1
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix at Chicago
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Indiana at Seattle
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jun 5
|1 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Washington
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Chicago at Los Angeles
|ABC
|Tue, Jun 15
|9 p.m.
|Chicago at Minnesota
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jun 20
|4 p.m.
|New York at Los Angeles
|ESPN
|Sun, Jun 27
|3 p.m.
|Seattle at Las Vegas
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jun 29
|7 p.m.
|Connecticut at Washington
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jul 7
|8 p.m.
|Dallas at Minnesota
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 9
|9 p.m.
|Seattle at Phoenix
|ESPN
|Sun, Jul 11
|1 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Dallas
|ABC
|Sun, Aug 15
|1 p.m.
|Seattle at Chicago
|ABC
|Sat, Aug 21
|Noon
|Phoenix at Atlanta
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 22
|2 p.m.
|Seattle at Washington
|ESPN2
|Tue, Aug 24
|7 p.m.
|Seattle at Minnesota
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 5
|1 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Chicago
|ABC
|Wed, Sep 8
|7 p.m.
|Phoenix at Atlanta
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 12
|3 p.m.
|Washington at Chicago
|ABC
|Sun, Sep 19
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Phoenix
|ABC
