ESPN Cover Story: Joel Embiid Debuts Today Across ESPN

The first 30 games of Joel Embiid’s 2020-21 season were some of the best in NBA history. Peak David Robinson. Peak Tim Duncan. Peak Shaquille O’Neal. But when a knee injury in March threatened to sideline Embiid yet again, it seemed like those waiting on Embiid and the Sixers to complete “The Process” and win a championship would have to wait. Instead, fate was finally kind to Embiid: He missed just 10 games and remains in the MVP conversation — and the Sixers, knowing their window to win with Embiid and Simmons as their franchise cornerstones could be closing, remain in first place in the East. The urgency with which Embiid and Philadelphia came into this season remains, but Embiid is relishing the chance to change the narrative of his career – from unrealized potential to all-around MVP – in front of his parents and his newborn son.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Ramona Shelburne spoke with Embiid about the impact fatherhood has had on his career outlook.

