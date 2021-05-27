ESPN Events Releases Schedule for 2021 College Football Season

Photo of Anna Negron Anna Negron Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
  • Five Kickoff Events and 17 Bowl Games Set for 2021
  • Celebrating HBCU Football with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, Red Tails Classic and Cricket Celebration Bowl
  • Fenway Bowl Set to Make its Debut on Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has unveiled the schedule for its premier college football events, to be played throughout the 2021 season. The lineup features five kickoff games and 17 bowl games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC.  

As part of ESPN’s signature kickoff slate, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, celebrating the tradition, legacy and values of HBCUs, will open the college football season on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., will host two games in the first week of September on ESPN—the Montgomery Kickoff (Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.), and the Red Tails Classic (Sept. 5, 7 p.m.)The Montgomery Kickoff will showcase a matchup between UAB and Jacksonville State, while the inaugural Red Tails Classic, launched to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, will feature Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State.  

Labor Day weekend will also include the Vegas Kickoff Classic, as Arizona faces BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In-state rivals Texas Tech and Houston will go head-to-head in the Texas Kickoff.  

The Bowl Season will begin Friday, Dec. 17, with the Bahamas Bowl (noon, ESPN), and the Cure Bowl (6 p.m., ESPN2). Following its postponement in 2020 due to the pandemic, the inaugural Fenway Bowl will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m., ESPN).  

ESPN Events owns and operates 34 collegiate sporting events across the country. 

Date  Time (ET)  Matchup  Network 
Sat, Aug 28  7 p.m.  Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (Atlanta)
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central 		 ESPN 
Wed, Sep 1  7:30 p.m.  Montgomery Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.)
UAB vs. Jacksonville State		 ESPN 
Sat, Sep 4  7 p.m.  Texas Kickoff (Houston)
Texas Tech vs. Houston 		 ESPN 
  10:30 p.m.  Vegas Kickoff Classic
BYU vs. Arizona 		 ESPN 
Sun, Sep 5  7 p.m.  Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.)
Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 		 ESPNU 
Fri, Dec 17  Noon  Bahamas Bowl   ESPN 
  6 p.m.  Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)  ESPN2 
Sat, Dec 18  11 a.m.  RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl  ESPN 
  Noon  Cricket Celebration Bowl (Atlanta)  ABC 
  2:15 p.m.  New Mexico Bowl  ESPN 
Mon, Dec 20  2:30 p.m.  Myrtle Beach Bowl  ESPN 
Tue, Dec 21  3:30 p.m.  Famous Idaho Potato Bowl  ESPN 
  7:30 p.m.  Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl  ESPN 
Wed, Dec 22  TBD  Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl  ESPN 
Thu, Dec 23  7 p.m.  Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl  ESPN 
Fri, Dec 24  8 p.m.  Hawai’i Bowl  ESPN 
Sat, Dec 25  2:30 p.m.  Camellia Bowl  ESPN 
Tue, Dec 28  Noon  TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl  ESPN 
  3:15 p.m.  SERVPRO First Responder Bowl  ESPN 
Wed, Dec 29  11 a.m.  Fenway Bowl  ESPN 
Thu, Dec 30  10:30 p.m.  SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl  ESPN 
Tue, Jan 4  TBD  Texas Bowl  ESPN 

