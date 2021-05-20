ESPN Events Unveils Teams Slated to Participate in 2021 Owned and Operated Men’s College Basketball Tournaments

ESPN Events Logos

ESPN Events has revealed the teams slated to participate in six of its 11 owned and operated college basketball events. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer.

Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament will feature 12 games through three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2020 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT.

ESPN Events

Men’s College Basketball Tournaments Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

November 18, 19 and 21

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C. Boise State

Clemson

Elon

Marquette

Ole Miss

St. Bonaventure

Temple

West Virginia Myrtle Beach Invitational

November 18, 19 and 21

HTC Center | Conway, S.C. Davidson

East Carolina

Indiana State

New Mexico State

Oklahoma

Old Dominion

Penn

Utah State NIT Season Tip-Off

November 24 and 26

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y. Iowa State

Memphis

Virginia Tech

Xavier ESPN Events Invitational

November 25, 26 and 28

HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla. Alabama

Belmont

Dayton

Drake

Iona

Kansas

Miami

North Texas Paycom Wooden Legacy

November 25 and 26

Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif. Georgetown

Saint Joseph’s

San Diego State

USC Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

December 22, 23 and 25

Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii BYU

Hawaii

Liberty

Northern Iowa

South Florida

Stanford

Vanderbilt

Wyoming

Participating teams for the Armed Forces Classic, Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic and PKI will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s State Farm Champions Classic will feature Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State. More information on ESPN Events can be found at www.espnevents.com.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-