ESPN Events Unveils Teams Slated to Participate in 2021 Owned and Operated Men’s College Basketball Tournaments
Shriners Hospital for Children Named Title Sponsor for Charleston Classic
ESPN Events has revealed the teams slated to participate in six of its 11 owned and operated college basketball events. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer.
Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament will feature 12 games through three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.
Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2020 NCAA Men’s Tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT.
|
ESPN Events
|Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
November 18, 19 and 21
TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
|Myrtle Beach Invitational
November 18, 19 and 21
HTC Center | Conway, S.C.
|NIT Season Tip-Off
November 24 and 26
Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.
|ESPN Events Invitational
November 25, 26 and 28
HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla.
|Paycom Wooden Legacy
November 25 and 26
Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.
|Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
December 22, 23 and 25
Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii
Participating teams for the Armed Forces Classic, Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic and PKI will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s State Farm Champions Classic will feature Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State. More information on ESPN Events can be found at www.espnevents.com.
