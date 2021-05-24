ESPN Generates Second-Largest Audience of Season for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game

ESPN generated its second-largest audience of the 2020-21 NBA season for Friday’s telecast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament game. The telecast averaged 3,633,000 viewers and won the night in prime time across all of television, including in every key adult and male demo, according to Nielsen.

ESPN’s three State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament game telecasts averaged 3,842,000 viewers, up 99 percent from the single Western Conference play-in game on ABC in 2020. Friday’s Grizzlies vs. Warriors telecast trailed only the Lakers vs. Warriors game telecast on May 19 as ESPN’s most-watched NBA game of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN’s 2021 NBA Playoffs coverage continues with seven games this weekend between Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30. More information on the schedule and coverage plans will be announced on May 25.

-30-