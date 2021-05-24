ESPN Generates Second-Largest Audience of Season for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game

BasketballNBA

ESPN Generates Second-Largest Audience of Season for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game

Won the Night Across Television and in All Key Adult and Male Demos

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Shakeemah Simmons-Winter Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

ESPN generated its second-largest audience of the 2020-21 NBA season for Friday’s telecast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament game. The telecast averaged 3,633,000 viewers and won the night in prime time across all of television, including in every key adult and male demo, according to Nielsen.

ESPN’s three State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament game telecasts averaged 3,842,000 viewers, up 99 percent from the single Western Conference play-in game on ABC in 2020. Friday’s Grizzlies vs. Warriors telecast trailed only the Lakers vs. Warriors game telecast on May 19 as ESPN’s most-watched NBA game of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN’s 2021 NBA Playoffs coverage continues with seven games this weekend between Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30. More information on the schedule and coverage plans will be announced on May 25.

-30-

Photo of Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
Back to top button
Close