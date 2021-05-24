ESPN Networks and ABC to Present All 51 Matches of UEFA European Football Championship 2020, June 11 – July 11

- UEFA EUROs Return to Network Television on ABC for the first time since 2008
- ESPN+ to Feature Live Second-Screen Experience and Expansive Studio Programming
ESPN networks and ABC will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 11 with the opening match in Rome, through the Final on Sunday, July 11 at historic Wembley Stadium in London.
ESPN will televise 40 UEFA EURO 2020 matches, ESPN2 will air six, and ABC will broadcast five matches (two group stage matches, two round of 16, and one quarterfinal) – the first UEFA European Football Championship matches on network television since 2008. The matches will stream live on both the ESPN and ABC apps. Additionally, matches on ABC will also simulcast on ESPN3.
ESPN+ will livestream all 51 matches via a second-screen experience with three different feeds – an aerial cam (tactical cam) and two additional feeds that provide fans with a combination of player and manager Iso-Cams, as well as audio from ESPN’s match commentators.
STUDIO PROGRAMMING:
All match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
- Tournament Preview Show: ESPN2 will kick off coverage with a 30-minute preview show on Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- EURO Today will air in-between matches throughout the tournament.
- EURO Tonight will air on match-days after the last match on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
- Surround Content: Leading up to and during the month-long competition, ESPN3 will showcase 12 pre-tournament magazine shows.
UEFA EURO 2020 on ESPN+:
In addition to the second-screen experience for all tournament matches, ESPN+ will simulcast ESPN’s presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinals and final matches. Other EURO content highlights:
- ESPN FC – Hosts Dan Thomas and Kay Murray will be joined every match day by a rotation of analysts for daily editions of the soccer news, highlights and opinion program. Portions of the show will focus on the day’s UEFA EURO 2020 action
- UEFA EURO-branded studio programming will include a daily highlight show, review shows leading into the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, a tournament review and UEFA EURO 2020 Final preview show, and a special recap program immediately following the Final
- A collection of classic UEFA European Football Championship matches will be available beginning June 8.
UEFA EURO 2020 Teams (FIFA RANKING – APRIL 2021):
Austria (#23), Belgium (1), Croatia (14), Czech Republic (40), Denmark (10), England (4), Finland (52), France (2), Germany (12), Hungary (37) Italy (7), Netherlands (16), North Macedonia (62), Poland (21), Portugal (5), Russia (38), Scotland (44), Slovakia (36), Spain (6), Sweden (18), Switzerland (13), Turkey (29), Ukraine (24) and Wales (17).
UEFA EURO 2020 – GROUPS (FIFA RANKING):
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|Turkey (#29)
|Denmark (#10)
|Netherlands (#16)
|Italy (7)
|Finland (52)
|Ukraine (24)
|Wales (17)
|Belgium (1)
|Austria (23)
|Switzerland (13)
|Russia (38)
|North Macedonia (62)
|GROUP D
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|England (#4)
|Spain (#6)
|Hungary (#37)
|Croatia (14)
|Sweden (18)
|Portugal (5)
|Scotland (44)
|Poland (21)
|France (2)
|Czech Republic (40)
|Slovakia (36)
|Germany (12)
MATCH SCHEDULE/COMMENTATORS THROUGH GROUP STAGE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Match #
|Networks
|Fri, Jun 11
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Turkey vs. Italy
Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman
|1
|ESPN
|Sat, Jun 12
|8:30 a.m.
|Group A – Wales vs. Switzerland
Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno
|2
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Finland
Derek Rae vs. Efan Ekoku
|3
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Belgium vs. Russia
Champion and Twellman
|4
|ABC
|Sun, Jun 13
|8:30 a.m.
|Group D – England vs. Croatia
Ian Darke and Stewart Robson
|7
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Austria vs. North Macedonia
Mark Donaldson and Matteo Bonetti
|6
|ESPN
|2:30p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Ukraine
Cangialosi and Moreno
|5
|ESPN
|Mon, Jun 14
|8:30 a.m.
|Group D – Scotland vs. Czech Republic
Rae and Ekoku
|8
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group E – Poland vs. Slovakia
Darke and Robson
|10
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group E – Spain vs. Sweden
Champion and Twellman
|9
|ESPN
|Tue, Jun 15
|11:30 a.m.
|Group F – Hungary vs. Portugal
Rae and Ekoku
|11
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group F – France vs. Germany
Champion and Twellman
|12
|ESPN
|Wed, Jun 16
|8:30 a.m.
|Group B – Finland vs. Russia
Donaldson and Bonetti
|15
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group A – Turkey vs. Wales
Darke and Robson
|13
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group A – Italy vs. Switzerland
Cangialosi and Moreno
|14
|ESPN
|Thu, Jun 17
|8:30 a.m.
|Group C – Ukraine vs. North Macedonia
Donaldson and Bonetti
|18
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group B – Denmark vs. Belgium
Champion and Twellman
|16
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group C – Netherlands vs. Austria
Rae and Ekoku
|17
|ESPN
|Fri, Jun 18
|8:30 a.m.
|Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia
Cangialosi and Moreno
|21
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic
Rae and Ekoku
|19
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – England vs. Scotland
Darke and Robson
|20
|ESPN
|Sat, Jun 19
|8:30 a.m.
|Group F – Hungary vs. France
Darke and Robson
|23
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group F – Portugal vs. Germany
Champion and Twellman
|24
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group E – Spain vs. Poland
Rae and Ekoku
|22
|ABC
|Sun, Jun 20
|11:30 a.m.
|Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey
|25
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group A – Italy vs. Wales
|26
|ESPN2
|Mon, Jun 21
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands
|29
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria
|30
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Russia vs. Denmark
|27
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group B – Finland vs. Belgium
|28
|ESPN2
|Tue, Jun 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland
|31
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group D – Czech Republic vs. England
|32
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jun 23
|11:30 a.m.
|Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain
|33
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.
|Group E – Sweden vs. Poland
|34
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Group F – Portugal vs. France
|35
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Group F – Germany vs. Hungary
|36
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jun 26
|11:30 a.m.
|RD 16 – 2A vs. 2B
|38
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|RD 16 – 1A vs. 2C
|37
|ABC
|Sun, Jun 27
|11:30 a.m.
|RD 16 – 1C vs. 3DEF
|40
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|RD 16 – 1B vs. 3ADEF
|39
|ABC
|Mon, Jun 28
|11:30 a.m.
|RD 16 – 2D vs. 2E
|42
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|RD 16 – 1F vs. 3ABC
|41
|ESPN
|Tue, Jun 29
|11:30 a.m.
|RD 16 – 1D vs. 2F
|44
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|RD 16 – 1E vs. 3ABCD
|43
|ESPN
|Fri, Jul 2
|11:30 a.m.
|Quarterfinal I – W41 vs. W42
|45
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal II – W39 vs. W37
|46
|ESPN
|Sat, Jul 3
|11:30 a.m.
|Quarterfinal III – W40 vs. W38
|47
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal IV – W43 vs. W44
|48
|ABC
|Tue, Jul 6
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal I (W46 vs. W45)
|49
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Wed, Jul 7
|2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal II (W48 vs. W47)
|50
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sun, July 11
|2:30 p.m.
|Final – Semifinal Winners
|51
|ESPN, ESPN+
*** ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 match coverage begins at 8:30, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
** Match kick off times are approximately 30 minutes after the television coverage starts
* Match numbers are according to UEFA designation
ABOUT UEFA EURO 2020:
With 22 of the 24 national teams in the championship ranked among the top 50 teams in the FIFA World Rankings (April 2021), the UEFA European Football Championship is arguably the most prestigious and competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The first championship was in 1960, hosted by France.
To commemorate the 60th year from the first championship, UEFA EURO 2020 matches will be played in 11 host cities across Europe – Amsterdam, Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville (Spain) and St. Petersburg. The tournament was scheduled for June-July 2020, but was postponed to this summer due to COVID-19.
ESPN has been the U.S. home of the UEFA European Football Championship since 2008. Spain (2008 and 2012) and Portugal (2016) have been crowned champions of football in Europe on an ESPN network.
TOP UEFA EURO 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:
- UEFA EURO 2016 Champions Portugal, led by five-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldo, returns to defend the trophy
- The last four FIFA World Cup champions – France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006) – will compete in UEFA EURO 2020
- Five of the eight countries to ever win a FIFA World Cup will participate (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, England)
- 12 of the 14 European teams from the 2018 World Cup are competing in the tournament
- Seven of the current top 10 teams in FIFA rankings (April 2021) for men’s national teams are competing in the quadrennial European football championship
- Group F match – France vs. Portugal – on Wednesday, June 23, is a rematch of the UEFA EURO 2016 Final.
– 30 –