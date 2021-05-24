ESPN Networks and ABC to Present All 51 Matches of UEFA European Football Championship 2020, June 11 – July 11

UEFA EUROs Return to Network Television on ABC for the first time since 2008

ESPN+ to Feature Live Second-Screen Experience and Expansive Studio Programming

ESPN networks and ABC will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 11 with the opening match in Rome, through the Final on Sunday, July 11 at historic Wembley Stadium in London.

ESPN will televise 40 UEFA EURO 2020 matches, ESPN2 will air six, and ABC will broadcast five matches (two group stage matches, two round of 16, and one quarterfinal) – the first UEFA European Football Championship matches on network television since 2008. The matches will stream live on both the ESPN and ABC apps. Additionally, matches on ABC will also simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN+ will livestream all 51 matches via a second-screen experience with three different feeds – an aerial cam (tactical cam) and two additional feeds that provide fans with a combination of player and manager Iso-Cams, as well as audio from ESPN’s match commentators.

STUDIO PROGRAMMING:

All match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Tournament Preview Show: ESPN2 will kick off coverage with a 30-minute preview show on Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will kick off coverage with a 30-minute preview show on Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. EURO Today will air in-between matches throughout the tournament.

will air in-between matches throughout the tournament. EURO Tonight will air on match-days after the last match on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

will air on match-days after the last match on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Surround Content: Leading up to and during the month-long competition, ESPN3 will showcase 12 pre-tournament magazine shows.

UEFA EURO 2020 on ESPN+:

In addition to the second-screen experience for all tournament matches, ESPN+ will simulcast ESPN’s presentation of the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinals and final matches. Other EURO content highlights:

ESPN FC – Hosts Dan Thomas and Kay Murray will be joined every match day by a rotation of analysts for daily editions of the soccer news, highlights and opinion program. Portions of the show will focus on the day’s UEFA EURO 2020 action

and will be joined every match day by a rotation of analysts for daily editions of the soccer news, highlights and opinion program. Portions of the show will focus on the day’s UEFA EURO 2020 action UEFA EURO-branded studio programming will include a daily highlight show, review shows leading into the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, a tournament review and UEFA EURO 2020 Final preview show, and a special recap program immediately following the Final

A collection of classic UEFA European Football Championship matches will be available beginning June 8.

UEFA EURO 2020 Teams (FIFA RANKING – APRIL 2021):

Austria (#23), Belgium (1), Croatia (14), Czech Republic (40), Denmark (10), England (4), Finland (52), France (2), Germany (12), Hungary (37) Italy (7), Netherlands (16), North Macedonia (62), Poland (21), Portugal (5), Russia (38), Scotland (44), Slovakia (36), Spain (6), Sweden (18), Switzerland (13), Turkey (29), Ukraine (24) and Wales (17).

UEFA EURO 2020 – GROUPS (FIFA RANKING):

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C Turkey (#29) Denmark (#10) Netherlands (#16) Italy (7) Finland (52) Ukraine (24) Wales (17) Belgium (1) Austria (23) Switzerland (13) Russia (38) North Macedonia (62) GROUP D GROUP E GROUP F England (#4) Spain (#6) Hungary (#37) Croatia (14) Sweden (18) Portugal (5) Scotland (44) Poland (21) France (2) Czech Republic (40) Slovakia (36) Germany (12)

MATCH SCHEDULE/COMMENTATORS THROUGH GROUP STAGE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

The match commentators

Date Time (ET) Match Match # Networks Fri, Jun 11 2:30 p.m. Group A – Turkey vs. Italy Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman 1 ESPN Sat, Jun 12 8:30 a.m. Group A – Wales vs. Switzerland Steve Cangialosi and Alejandro Moreno 2 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Finland Derek Rae vs. Efan Ekoku 3 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group B – Belgium vs. Russia Champion and Twellman 4 ABC Sun, Jun 13 8:30 a.m. Group D – England vs. Croatia Ian Darke and Stewart Robson 7 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Austria vs. North Macedonia Mark Donaldson and Matteo Bonetti 6 ESPN 2:30p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Ukraine Cangialosi and Moreno 5 ESPN Mon, Jun 14 8:30 a.m. Group D – Scotland vs. Czech Republic Rae and Ekoku 8 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group E – Poland vs. Slovakia Darke and Robson 10 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group E – Spain vs. Sweden Champion and Twellman 9 ESPN Tue, Jun 15 11:30 a.m. Group F – Hungary vs. Portugal Rae and Ekoku 11 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group F – France vs. Germany Champion and Twellman 12 ESPN Wed, Jun 16 8:30 a.m. Group B – Finland vs. Russia Donaldson and Bonetti 15 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group A – Turkey vs. Wales Darke and Robson 13 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group A – Italy vs. Switzerland Cangialosi and Moreno 14 ESPN Thu, Jun 17 8:30 a.m. Group C – Ukraine vs. North Macedonia Donaldson and Bonetti 18 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group B – Denmark vs. Belgium Champion and Twellman 16 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group C – Netherlands vs. Austria Rae and Ekoku 17 ESPN Fri, Jun 18 8:30 a.m. Group E – Sweden vs. Slovakia Cangialosi and Moreno 21 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group D – Croatia vs. Czech Republic Rae and Ekoku 19 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group D – England vs. Scotland Darke and Robson 20 ESPN Sat, Jun 19 8:30 a.m. Group F – Hungary vs. France Darke and Robson 23 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group F – Portugal vs. Germany Champion and Twellman 24 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group E – Spain vs. Poland Rae and Ekoku 22 ABC Sun, Jun 20 11:30 a.m. Group A – Switzerland vs. Turkey 25 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group A – Italy vs. Wales 26 ESPN2 Mon, Jun 21 11:30 a.m. Group C – North Macedonia vs. Netherlands 29 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group C – Ukraine vs. Austria 30 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group B – Russia vs. Denmark 27 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group B – Finland vs. Belgium 28 ESPN2 Tue, Jun 22 2:30 p.m. Group D – Croatia vs. Scotland 31 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group D – Czech Republic vs. England 32 ESPN2 Wed, Jun 23 11:30 a.m. Group E – Slovakia vs. Spain 33 ESPN 11:30 a.m. Group E – Sweden vs. Poland 34 ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Group F – Portugal vs. France 35 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Group F – Germany vs. Hungary 36 ESPN2 Sat, Jun 26 11:30 a.m. RD 16 – 2A vs. 2B 38 ESPN 2:30 p.m. RD 16 – 1A vs. 2C 37 ABC Sun, Jun 27 11:30 a.m. RD 16 – 1C vs. 3DEF 40 ESPN 2:30 p.m. RD 16 – 1B vs. 3ADEF 39 ABC Mon, Jun 28 11:30 a.m. RD 16 – 2D vs. 2E 42 ESPN 2:30 p.m. RD 16 – 1F vs. 3ABC 41 ESPN Tue, Jun 29 11:30 a.m. RD 16 – 1D vs. 2F 44 ESPN 2:30 p.m. RD 16 – 1E vs. 3ABCD 43 ESPN Fri, Jul 2 11:30 a.m. Quarterfinal I – W41 vs. W42 45 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal II – W39 vs. W37 46 ESPN Sat, Jul 3 11:30 a.m. Quarterfinal III – W40 vs. W38 47 ESPN 2:30 p.m. Quarterfinal IV – W43 vs. W44 48 ABC Tue, Jul 6 2:30 p.m. Semifinal I (W46 vs. W45) 49 ESPN, ESPN+ Wed, Jul 7 2:30 p.m. Semifinal II (W48 vs. W47) 50 ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, July 11 2:30 p.m. Final – Semifinal Winners 51 ESPN, ESPN+

*** ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 match coverage begins at 8:30, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

** Match kick off times are approximately 30 minutes after the television coverage starts

* Match numbers are according to UEFA designation

ABOUT UEFA EURO 2020:

With 22 of the 24 national teams in the championship ranked among the top 50 teams in the FIFA World Rankings (April 2021), the UEFA European Football Championship is arguably the most prestigious and competitive international soccer tournament in the world. The first championship was in 1960, hosted by France.

To commemorate the 60th year from the first championship, UEFA EURO 2020 matches will be played in 11 host cities across Europe – Amsterdam, Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville (Spain) and St. Petersburg. The tournament was scheduled for June-July 2020, but was postponed to this summer due to COVID-19.

ESPN has been the U.S. home of the UEFA European Football Championship since 2008. Spain (2008 and 2012) and Portugal (2016) have been crowned champions of football in Europe on an ESPN network.

TOP UEFA EURO 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:

UEFA EURO 2016 Champions Portugal, led by five-time FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldo, returns to defend the trophy

The last four FIFA World Cup champions – France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006) – will compete in UEFA EURO 2020

Five of the eight countries to ever win a FIFA World Cup will participate (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, England)

12 of the 14 European teams from the 2018 World Cup are competing in the tournament

Seven of the current top 10 teams in FIFA rankings (April 2021) for men’s national teams are competing in the quadrennial European football championship

Group F match – France vs. Portugal – on Wednesday, June 23, is a rematch of the UEFA EURO 2016 Final.

