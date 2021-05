ESPN Networks to Present Expansive College Baseball Postseason with More Than 175 College Baseball Conference Tournament Games and 16 Conference Championship Title Showdowns

NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One, Monday, May 31, noon ET on ESPN2

College baseball conference championship week begins Tuesday, May 25 and ESPN will carry more than 175 tournament games and 16 conference championship contests across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Preliminary rounds will take place throughout the week leading to an exciting Sunday finish featuring a full slate of conference championships, ensuring the winners an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Televised championships include the ACC Championship at noon ET (ESPN2), the American Championship at noon (ESPNEWS), the SEC Championship at 3 p.m. (ESPN2) and the Big 12 Championship at 6 p.m. (ESPN2). The Big South Championship game is set for Saturday, May 29 on ESPNU.

Additional championships on ESPN+ include: A-10 (Saturday at noon; 3 p.m. if necessary), America East (Saturday at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday at noon if necessary), A-Sun (Saturday at 1 p.m.; 4 p.m. if necessary), Horizon League (Saturday at noon; 4 p.m. if necessary), MAAC (Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday at noon if necessary), Missouri Valley (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.; 8 p.m. if necessary), OVC (Saturday at noon; 4 p.m. if necessary), Patriot League (Thursday at 2 p.m.; Friday at 2 p.m. if necessary), SoCon (Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at noon if necessary), Southland (Saturday at 6 p.m.) and WAC (Saturday at 9 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. if necessary).

Hoover Homecoming for SEC Network

SEC Network’s signature coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues, with the tourney set for a homecoming in Hoover this week. SEC Now returns with on-site analysis and reporting both pre-game and post-game, featuring hosts Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah and analysts Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Ben McDonald, Kyle Peterson and Todd Walker. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 27 – Saturday, May 29) are slated for SEC Network, with the championship game live on ESPN2 on Sunday. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Burke, Dellucci, McDonald, Peterson and Walker.

ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte begins Tuesday, May 25, with the first four days of pool play available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets. ACC Network will have exclusive coverage of the championship semifinals on Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. Mike Morgan and Gaby Sanchez will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively. Kelsey Riggs and Dalen Cuff, along with analyst Danny Graves will provide live studio coverage surrounding the semifinal games. Roddy Jones will report from the tournament on Saturday, May 29.

Big 12 Championship Carried From First Pitch to Trophy Lift on ESPN Networks

ESPN networks will have the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, leading off with game one Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. ESPNU will carry games two, six and seven, Wednesday, May 26 (10 a.m.) and Thursday, May 27 (10 am., 1:30 p.m.), while Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will have the remaining preliminary round games.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here

The NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One is set for Monday, May 31 at noon on ESPN2. Matt Schick will host the hour-long special and will be joined Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney, where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed live.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire postseason with further College World Series coverage details available in the coming weeks.