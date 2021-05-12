ESPN Presents NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s College Cups, May 13-17

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home to the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s College Cups, both live from Cary, NC. Games will be available across ESPN2 and ESPNU, as well as on the ESPN App via connected devices.

The Women’s College Cup kicks off Thursday, May 13 on ESPN2. Semifinal action between Virginia and No. 1 Florida State will air at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 2 North Carolina in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey will call the semifinal action, joined by soccer great Julie Foudy for Monday’s championship match at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Foudy, also an espnW mainstay and the host of “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy,” was a four-time All-American at Stanford and a member of the World Cup-winning 1999 U.S. Women’s National Team. Lindsey closed out her playing career at Virginia as the program’s sixth all-time scorer and was the Cavalier’s first ACC player of the year, winning the distinction two consecutive years (2000 and 2001).

The Men’s College Cup begins Friday, May 14 with the semifinals on ESPNU. The first semifinal between Marshall and North Carolina will air at 6 p.m. ET, followed by No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh in semifinal two at 8:30 p.m. Dalen Cuff and Devon Kerr will call men’s semifinal action. Kerr is a former professional player for Germany’s Regionalliga and spent his college career at Stetson University. The men’s championship will air Monday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with Cuff, Kerr and Lindsey on the call.

2020 College Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, May 13 6 p.m. Women’s College Cup Semifinal 1

Virginia vs. No. 1 Florida State

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Women’s College Cup Semifinal 2

No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 2 North Carolina

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPN2 Fri, May 14 6 p.m. Men’s College Cup Semifinal 1

Marshall vs. UNC

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Men’s College Cup Semifinal 2

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr ESPNU Mon, May 17 5:30 p.m. Women’s College Cup Championship

Jenn Hildreth, Julie Foudy, Lori Lindsey ESPN2 8 p.m. Men’s College Cup Championship

Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr, Lori Lindsey ESPN2

