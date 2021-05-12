ESPN Promotes Five to Vice President-Level Roles Across the Organization

ESPN has announced promotions for five impactful leaders across the organization to vice president-level roles.

Meg Aronowitz, Scott Favalora, Emily Horowitz, David Kraft and Lauren Reynolds are being recognized for their significant contributions across ESPN, including:

The production and leadership of the network’s NCAA championship schedule.

The management, support and development of the studio and event directing teams.

Leadership of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer and ESPN+ programming strategy.

Guidance and oversight of the network’s news coverage.

Aligning company-wide resources to better serve the sports fan.

More on the five promoted individuals:

Meg Aronowitz, senior coordinating producer – Aronowitz has been instrumental in advancing non-traditional production models through her work overseeing the school production project in the ACC and SEC. Aronowitz also leads all Olympic NCAA Championship coverage and has helped guide her teams through the Covid-19 safety protocols, striving to get 26 NCAA Championships on the air safely. Aronowitz also leads the Women’s College World Series and the sport of college softball, which has grown into one of ESPN’s highest-rated women’s sports.

Scott Favalora, vice president, ESPN directing – Favalora has been dedicated to leading the creative and career growth of stage managers, associate directors and directors that support studio shows and REMI events across Bristol, Charlotte, LA and most recently, Washington, D.C. facilities as well as the studio design and development team, handling thousands of hours of studio programming each year. In addition to this portfolio of work, Favalora will add the event directors to his oversight – bringing together ESPN’s studio and event direction under one leader.

Emily Horowitz, vice president, digital media programming – Horowitz will continue to be a key leader of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer development strategy. Horowitz has played a critical role in the launch of ESPN+ and its growth over the past three years, as the leading sports direct-to-consumer offering with over 15,000 exclusive live events and over 10,000 hours of original and archive programming. Horowitz also led the ESPN+ on Hulu launch, coordinating content integration, platform programming, product development, legal dynamics and improved accessibility efforts via closed captioning.

David Kraft, vice president, news – Kraft is a primary news leader at ESPN. He will continue to oversee the network’s universal news group – a team of editors across the country who work with reporters on breaking news coverage and provide daily editorial guidance for every ESPN platform, including television, digital, audio, social and ESPN App alerts. The universal news group has helped ESPN stay current with the ever-evolving news cycle, reaching fans no matter where they consume content. Kraft’s leadership has ensured ESPN’s coverage remains accurate, fast, contextual and consistent.

Lauren Reynolds, vice president, executive editor – Since assuming the role of executive editor in 2019, Reynolds’ portfolio has expanded to include soccer, Olympics and the expansion of ESPN+ editorial coverage. Under Reynolds’ strategic guidance, ESPN aligned men’s and women’s coverage along sport verticals, allowing for better deployment of reporting resources and more robust coverage of women’s sports. Reynolds’ leadership across content and resource alignment has helped propel ESPN to an unprecedented industry-wide run at the top of the digital sports category.

