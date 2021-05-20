ESPN Sunday Night Baseball: New York Yankees to Host First Place Boston Red Sox on June 6

ESPN today announced its game selection for the June 6 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell: the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will host their storied rivals, the first place Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. The game telecast will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. The telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game with a one-hour pregame show starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Karl Ravech serves as host with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian. Additionally, ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan contributes reports and updates to Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown.

On deck: upcoming Sunday Night Baseball schedule

Date Game May 23 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals May 30 Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

-30-