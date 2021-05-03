ESPN to Nationally Televise Special Star Wars-Themed Telecast on May 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

ESPN’s Major League Baseball coverage for the week ahead will feature several highlights, including the Star Wars-themed telecast on Tuesday, May 4, when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Star Wars-themed telecast is in celebration of “May the fourth” and will feature ESPN commentators dressed in full costume as Star Wars characters, plus custom on-screen animations. Karl Ravech, dressed as Luke Skywalker, will provide commentary with analysts Tim Kurkjian (as Yoda) and Eduardo Perez (as a Jawa). Marly Rivera will report from Yankee Stadium.

Kurkjian and ESPN commentator and resident Star Wars expert Clinton Yates will share MLB names with Star Wars ties, and Kurkjian will highlight his favorite FORCE plays of all-time. Host Steve Levy (dressed as Darth Vader) will anchor studio highlights during the game.

Coverage continues on Wednesday, May 5, when the first place, defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. Ravech will provide commentary with Olympic Gold Medalist and trailblazing ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza. The telecast will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell on May 9

ESPN’s Statcast-driven alternate presentation returns on May 9 when the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visit the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. Jason Benetti will provide commentary for the Statcast edition on ESPN2 with analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Mike Petriello. The traditional Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell telecast will air on ESPN as Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and MLB analyst Chris Singleton will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, as coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown Presented by DraftKings precedes Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Ravech, Kurkjian and Perez host, with contributions by Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, will stream on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m. with hosts Clinton Yates and Joon Lee, plus special guests. Additionally, the Statcast team of Benetti, Perez and Petriello will lead a special Statcast-driven Baseball Tonight pregame show on ESPN2.

Upcoming ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Tue, May 4 7:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

Telecast Presented by USAA Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera ESPN, ESPN App Wed, May 5 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers* vs. Chicago Cubs

Telecast Presented by Hankook Tire Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 9 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN: Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Buster Olney ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez, Mike Petriello ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Chris Singleton ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

Upcoming MLB on ESPN+ Schedule*:

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, May 3 7:45 p.m. New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Tue, May 4 7:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Wed, May 5 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Thu, May 6 1 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fri, May 7 9:45 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Sat, May 8 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees Sun, May 9 2 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Mon, May 10 6:30 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Tue, May 11 7 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets

