ESPN to Provide Coverage for NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday

ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety for the first time, culminating with the crowning of the 2021 national champion. Games will be available on ESPN3 beginning Friday, May 14, with the first round, through the quarterfinals. Championship weekend will air on ESPNU over Memorial Day weekend, with the semifinals on Friday, May 28 (noon and 2 p.m. ET) and the title game on Sunday, May 30 (noon).

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, four-time All American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year, and Dana Boyle, former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game from Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.

Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will also air during championship weekend.

All games will be available on the ESPN App.

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Fri, May 14 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Towson vs. No. 8 Stony Brook ESPN3 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Robert Morris vs. No. 5 Notre Dame ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Fairfield vs. No. 4 Boston College ESPN3 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 7 Duke ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Hofstra vs. Loyola (Md.) ESPN3 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Rutgers vs. Drexel ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Temple vs. UMass ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Mercer vs. No. 6 Florida ESPN3 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Johns Hopkins vs. James Madison ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

UConn vs. Virginia ESPN3 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Denver vs. Stanford ESPN3 6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

Vanderbilt vs. Jacksonville ESPN3 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round

High Point vs. Maryland ESPN3 Sun, May 16 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round

TBD vs. No. 1 North Carolina ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 3 Syracuse ESPN3 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 2 Northwestern ESPN3 Sat, May 22 or Sun, May 23 TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #1 ESPN3 TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #2 ESPN3 TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #3 ESPN3 TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal #4 ESPN3 Fri, May 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #1

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal #2

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU Sun, May 30 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Championship

Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU

