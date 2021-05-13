ESPN to Provide Coverage for NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday

ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety for the first time, culminating with the crowning of the 2021 national champion. Games will be available on ESPN3 beginning Friday, May 14, with the first round, through the quarterfinals. Championship weekend will air on ESPNU over Memorial Day weekend, with the semifinals on Friday, May 28 (noon and 2 p.m. ET) and the title game on Sunday, May 30 (noon).

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, four-time All American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year, and Dana Boyle, former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game from Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.

Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will also air during championship weekend.

All games will be available on the ESPN App.

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network
Fri, May 14 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Towson vs. No. 8 Stony Brook		 ESPN3
  1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Robert Morris vs. No. 5 Notre Dame		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Fairfield vs. No. 4 Boston College		 ESPN3
  3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 7 Duke		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Hofstra vs. Loyola (Md.)		 ESPN3
  4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Rutgers vs. Drexel		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Temple vs. UMass		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Mercer vs. No. 6 Florida		 ESPN3
  5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Johns Hopkins vs. James Madison		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
UConn vs. Virginia		 ESPN3
  6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Denver vs. Stanford		 ESPN3
  6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Vanderbilt vs. Jacksonville		 ESPN3
  7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
High Point vs. Maryland		 ESPN3
Sun, May 16 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
TBD vs. No. 1 North Carolina		 ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3
  1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 3 Syracuse ESPN3
  NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 2 Northwestern ESPN3
Sat, May 22 or Sun, May 23 TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #1		 ESPN3
  TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #2		 ESPN3
  TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #3		 ESPN3
  TBD NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #4		 ESPN3
Fri, May 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #1
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle		 ESPNU
  2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #2
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle		 ESPNU
Sun, May 30 Noon NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Championship
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle		 ESPNU

