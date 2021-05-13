ESPN to Provide Coverage for NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Beginning Friday
ESPN will present the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship in its entirety for the first time, culminating with the crowning of the 2021 national champion. Games will be available on ESPN3 beginning Friday, May 14, with the first round, through the quarterfinals. Championship weekend will air on ESPNU over Memorial Day weekend, with the semifinals on Friday, May 28 (noon and 2 p.m. ET) and the title game on Sunday, May 30 (noon).
Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, four-time All American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year, and Dana Boyle, former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team, will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game from Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.
Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will also air during championship weekend.
All games will be available on the ESPN App.
NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|Network
|Fri, May 14
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Towson vs. No. 8 Stony Brook
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Robert Morris vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Fairfield vs. No. 4 Boston College
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 7 Duke
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Hofstra vs. Loyola (Md.)
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Rutgers vs. Drexel
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Temple vs. UMass
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Mercer vs. No. 6 Florida
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Johns Hopkins vs. James Madison
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
UConn vs. Virginia
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Denver vs. Stanford
|ESPN3
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
Vanderbilt vs. Jacksonville
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – First Round
High Point vs. Maryland
|ESPN3
|Sun, May 16
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
TBD vs. No. 1 North Carolina
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 3 Syracuse
|ESPN3
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship – Second Round TBD vs. No. 2 Northwestern
|ESPN3
|Sat, May 22 or Sun, May 23
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #1
|ESPN3
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #2
|ESPN3
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #3
|ESPN3
|TBD
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal #4
|ESPN3
|Fri, May 28
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #1
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal #2
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 30
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Championship
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
-30-