ESPN’s 2020-21 NBA Regular-Season Coverage Concludes this Week with a Wednesday Doubleheader and Friday Night Match-up

Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson Host the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard at 9:30 p.m. ET as Part of Wednesday Doubleheader Action

ESPN’s extensive 2020-21 NBA regular season coverage comes to a close this week with a Wednesday night doubleheader and a Friday night match-up. ESPN will also cover events from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony, on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday doubleheader

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader tips off at 7 p.m., as the Washington Wizards and Russell Westbrook take on the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Curt Gowdy Media Award Winner Mike Breen and ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson will have the call. ESPN Radio will broadcast the Wizards vs. Hawks match-up with play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher and analyst Jon Barry describing the action. At 9:30 p.m., the action continues on ESPN as the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson host the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. Dave Pasch and Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke will provide commentary.

NBA Friday

On Friday, game action tips off on ESPN at 9:30 p.m., as the New Orleans Pelicans and Lonzo Ball visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. Mark Jones and ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson will be on the call. NBA Countdown will preview Friday’s coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN with host Maria Taylor.

Sunday Doubleheader

ESPN’s regular season game coverage concludes on Sunday, May 16, with an afternoon doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. followed by a 3:30 p.m. game. NBA Countdown will provide pregame coverage beginning at noon. Sunday’s matchups will be announced later this week.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

ESPN will televise the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. live from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. The ceremony will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad and include a performance by multi-Grammy Award-winning artist NE-YO. Over 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance, including Michael Jordan, who will serve as a presenter for the posthumous induction of 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant.

Additional inductees to include FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, ten-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings,15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens, four-time collegiate National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton, and two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Prior to the ceremony, at 3:30 p.m. ESPN will air the Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala (the event is held Friday, May 14). The telecast will include ESPN commentators Mike Breen and Michael Wilbon receiving prestigious Curt Gowdy Media Awards. The telecast will also include the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award for Tim Nugent, plus recognitions for Jim Gray and TNT’s Inside the NBA, as well as Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award recipients Wayne Embry, Bill Russell and George Raveling. ESPN’s Lisa Salters will serve as the emcee for the ceremony.

The Jump

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Marc Spears, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe and Matt Barnes.

On Thursday, May 13, Reigning WNBA Champions Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart will join The Jump ahead of the start of the WNBA season. ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon will also join the show before heading to his Hall of Fame induction.

ESPN.com

Tuesday on ESPN.com, as Michael Jordan prepares to induct Kobe Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he talks to ESPN NBA senior writer Jackie MacMullan on the last time they communicated. Also on Tuesday, with the 2021 NBA Playoffs picture coming into focus, ESPN.com forecasts the next three seasons for all 30 teams. Later this week, Lowe highlights the underrated players in his annual column, the Luke Walton All Stars, and Kirk Goldsberry examines the signature shots that built the legacies of Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

ESPN.com continues to highlight 2021 play-in tournament storylines and projections on its dedicated tournament page. Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings are available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA games on ESPN and ABC are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, May 12 7 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks Mike Breen, Mark Jackson ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 9:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Dave Pasch, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Fri, May 14 9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 16 1 p.m. TBD Mark Jones, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. TBD TBD ESPN, ESPN App

